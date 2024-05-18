Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'X-Men '97' Season 1

"To me, my X-Men." We heard those immortal words uttered for the first time in several decades with X-Men '97 - the smash-hit reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series that has shattered sky-high expectations. The return of Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Rogue (Lenore Zann), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), and the rest of Marvel's mutant team has gone above and beyond what was expected of it. Not only does the show live up to the original '90s classic's legacy, but it has also evolved to become a bold, stunning, and remarkable new show that reigns as one of the best things Marvel has made in years.

In their glorious return to the screen, the X-Men are still reeling from the loss of their leader, Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand), and are shocked to discover their arch-nemesis Magneto (Matthew Waterson) has been named as his successor. Those are small problems compared to the return of the nefarious Sentinels - the hyper-intelligent and sadistic breed of robots and AI dedicated to eradicating mutant-kind. This new-yet-familiar threat is the greatest the X-Men have ever faced, and it's clear that they won't be escaping from this conflict unscathed.

Season 2 of X-Men '97 was already confirmed prior to Season 1's release, ensuring the X-Men's story is far from over. To find out more about the extraordinary team of heroes' return, as well as its cast, plot details, release window, and more, here is everything we know so far about X-Men '97 Season 2.

When is 'X-Men '97' Season 2 Coming Out?

It's still early days for X-Men '97 Season 2, with Season 1 only just concluding at the time of this writing. With that in mind, we don't currently have a release window for X-Men '97 as of now. That being said, Rogue voice actor Lenore Zann confirmed that development has begun Season 2 on August 13th via her Twitter account.

If development has already begun, then there's a fairly good chance that we'll see X-Men '97 Season 2 sooner than we might think. Animated shows can take up to several years to produce, so it's a positive sign to see that Season 2 of X-Men '97 is already getting a head start. The two-season plans for animated shows has become quite popular in recent years, with an example being My Adventures with Superman Season 2 releasing just a year after Season 1.

Where Can You Watch 'X-Men '97' Season 2?

The premiere of X-Men '97 Season 1 broke records for its streaming home of Disney+, so Season 2 will more than likely be returning to the platform for Season 2. The latest project by the relatively young Marvel Studios Animation has proven itself as a flagship attraction for the studio. Other Marvel animation projects in development that will also likely be coming to Disney+ include Season 3 of the multiverse anthology series What If...?, the What If...? survival horror spin-off Marvel Zombies, and the alternate reality Spidey origin story Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. While X-Men '97 coming to Disney+ is practically a given, there is a chance the show could also come to the service's sibling streamer Hulu, as that's what happened with Marvel's live-action TV-MA series Echo.

Does 'X-Men '97' Season 2 Have a Trailer?

While production on X-Men '97 Season 2 is reportedly underway, it will still be quite some time before we get a look at the next chapter in the X-Men's story via a trailer.

Who Stars in 'X-Men '97'?

Several cast members from X-Men: The Animated Series returned for X-Men '97, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, and George Buza as Beast. Other X-Men members and actors we'll likely see for Season 2 include:

Ray Chase (Jujutsu Kaisen) as Cyclops

(Jujutsu Kaisen) as Cyclops Jennifer Hale (Blood of Zeus) as Jean Grey

(Blood of Zeus) as Jean Grey Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone) as Forge

(Yellowstone) as Forge Holly Chou (The Big Sick) as Jubilee

(The Big Sick) as Jubilee JP Karliak (The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as Morph

(The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as Morph Chris Potter (Heartland) as Cable

(Heartland) as Cable Adrian Hough (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Nightcrawler

(Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Nightcrawler Isaac Robinson-Smith (Hamster & Gretel) as Bishop

(Hamster & Gretel) as Bishop Gui Agustini (The Time Traveler's Wife) as Sunspot

(The Time Traveler's Wife) as Sunspot Ross Marquand (Invincible) as Professor X

Matthew Waterson (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) as Magneto

What is the 'X-Men '97 Story So Far?

True Believers beware, the following recap does contain spoilers for X-Men '97 Season 1.

X-Men '97 Season 1 picks up right where X-Men: The Animated Series left off, with Cyclops being the team's de facto leader following the apparent death of Charles Xavier. It's overall business as usual for the team, with them dealing with the likes of Sentinel creator Bolivar Trask (Gavin Hammon). The team later gets curve ball after curve ball, starting with a seemingly reformed Magneto taking over as the team's leader, per the wishes expressed in Xavier's will. We also learn that Rogue and Magneto once had a secret love affair, which gets rekindled in the new season.

There's almost to much to go over just from Season 1, so here are the cliff notes of the biggest developments in X-Men '97 Season 1:

The pregnant Jean Grey was actually a clone created by Mr. Sinister ( Chris Britton ) named Madelyne Pryor.

) named Madelyne Pryor. Madelyne gives birth to Cable.

Logan expresses his true feelings to the real Jean Grey.

Most of Genosha is destroyed by Bastion.

Gambit ( A.J. LoCascio ) sacrifices himself to save Genosha from the Sentinel attack.

) sacrifices himself to save Genosha from the Sentinel attack. Xavier is engaged to Empress Lilandra ( Morla Gorrondona ) before returning to Earth.

) before returning to Earth. Magneto reverts to his violent ways and declares war on humanity.

The return of Apocalypse (Adetokumboh M'Cormack)

Who is Making 'X-Men '97'?

Season 1 of X-Men '97 was created and executive produced by Beau DeMayo, who became the subject of an unusual controversy just days before X-Men '97's successful premiere. On March 12th, 2024, the shock announcement came that DeMayo was "fired" by Marvel, with the reasons behind his departure being a complete mystery. Beau DeMayo, who also worked on Moon Knight and the upcoming Blade reboot, has still been sharing regular, positive posts about the show on his social media accounts. Still, neither he nor Marvel have commented on the circumstances behind his removal. While DeMayo is no longer attached to the project, returning Producer Jake Castorena and directors Emi/Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley are bringing us the show's second season. Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum (Marvel Studios Head of TV) are executive producers.

What's Next for the 'X-Men' After X-Men '97?

We may not know when we'll see X-Men '97 again for Season 2, but we do know what mutant-themed adventure we can expect to see next. Coincidentally, it also stars a character who Beua DeMayo said was off-limits for X-Men '97. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are coming back in a big way in the fittingly titled Deadpool & Wolverine. The two frenemies will embark on a multiversal adventure to stop Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) when the film debuts on July 26th, 2024.