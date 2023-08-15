The Big Picture The X-Men 97 animated series brings hope for fans to see their favorite team in the MCU through a live-action introduction in future phases.

Voice actor Lenore Zann confirms that production for the second season of X-Men 97 has begun.

The series picks up from where the original X-Men: The Animated Series left off in 1997, with a story focusing on Storm, Wolverine, and the X-Men fighting against Mr. Sinister with the help of Magneto.

The announcement of the X-Men 97 animated series from Marvel Studios gave many fans a glimmer of hope to finally see their favorite team in the MCU when a live-action team is introduced in future phases. For now, fans are eagerly awaiting the animated series, and a second season is already underway. While Ron Wasserman’s X-Men title theme has been used in the movies and series recently to indicate the backdoor entry of mutants in the MCU (Hi! Ms. Marvel) the upcoming animated series will be the first time they’ll be on our screen in a long time.

While we are yet to see what comes out of the series that serves as a revival of sorts of the original X-Men: The Animated Series that ran between 1992–97, voice actor Lenore Zann, who plays Rogue, recently revealed that the team is already back in the booth for season 2. The confirmation comes directly from the actor on X (formerly Twitter), where she responded to a fan account confirming that production on the second season has begun, and she thinks fans are “gonna love it.”

What Is 'X-Men 97' About?

Image via Therese Lacson

The revival of the 1992 animated series will reportedly pick up right where the mutants left off in 1997. While most details are kept tightly under wraps the previously released synopsis of X-Men 97 hints at a story focusing on Storm and Wolverine as they try to continue the X-Men. We’ll see Magneto stepping up for Charles Xavier as Mr. Sinister tries to end the X-Men once and for all. Overall, the premise sounds fascinating and will have the attention of old fans and new alike.

The series has a lineup of returning star cast including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, George Buza as Beast, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Zann as Rogue, Alyson Court as Jubilee, Chris Britton as Mr Sinister, and more. Furthermore, new members joining the legendary team include Jennifer Hale, Ray Chase, Anniwaa Buachie, JP Karliak, AJ LoCascio, Matthew Waterson, Jeff Bennett, and Holly Chou.

All X-Men: The Animated Series episodes are available to stream on Disney+. While X-Men 97 was expected to drop sometime this fall, the latest shakeup in Marvel’s release dates has no mention of it. Watch out for this space for further updates and check out Zann’s comment down below: