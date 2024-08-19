The Big Picture Two new X-teams will be featured in X-Men '97 season 2.

The speculated teams are X-Factor and a version of Weapon X-Men.

Season 2 will also feature new suits inspired by the New X-Men series.

To me, my X-Men fans! As we wait for the second season of Marvel Animation’s hit series X-Men ‘97, executive producer Brad Winderbaum gave fans a huge tease about what’s to come for our favorite mutants. After an X-Men ‘97 screening of the first season that Collider was in attendance for, ComicBook’s Jamie Jirak moderated a Q&A with Winderbaum, supervising producer Jake Casterona, and director Emi/Emmett Yonemura. When asked about what the team could tease about the anticipated second season, Winderbaum shared with the audience that two other X-teams will be featured in the new season. He said:

“There’s many teams, in Marvel, that have the letter “X” that are followed by a hyphen. I would put it to you like this… there’s two other X teams in Season 2.”

More X-teams to go around! Now the question is, which teams will they be? At D23 recently, the Marvel Animation panel announced that Polaris, Lady Deathstrike, and Sabretooth would appear in the upcoming season. Based on what we know from the comics, Lorna Dane, aka Polaris, was a member of X-Factor. At one point, X-Factor included mutants such as Havok, Wolfsbane, and Quicksilver. Meanwhile, Lady Deathstrike and Sabretooth both have connections in forming the Weapon X-Men. Weapon X-Men originally included Mystique, Domino, Warpath, and Old Man Logan. When Logan and Warpath later left, the group was renamed Weapon X-Force. From what we know about these characters, it would be safe to predict that the teams teased by Winderbaum are X-Factor and a version of Weapon X-Men.

What Else We Know About ‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 2

New mutants and new “X-hyphened” teams aren’t the only things coming to the revival series. At the Marvel Animation panel at D23, it was also revealed that this upcoming season will feature new suits inspired by the New X-Men series, written by Grant Morrison, with art by Frank Quietly. In addition to this, What If…? alum, Matthew Chauncey, is stepping into the mutant world as the series’ head writer. Chauncey is replacing Beau DeMayo, who parted ways with Marvel prior to the release of the first season.

X-Men ‘97 has delivered what fans of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series had been missing since the original series went off the air in the late ‘90s. Even before X-Men ‘97 received its Emmy nomination, the revival series received a second and third season renewal. Although details have been sparse, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt has been using Magneto-like skills to pull any nuggets from members of both the cast and the creative team. Thanks to her interview with Brad Winderbaum, we’ve learned that editing for the follow-up season was already in progress as far back as May 2024. Winderbaum also shared that the writers’ room was already working on storylines for the third season.

Stay tuned to Collider to learn more about the next installments of X-Men ‘97. You can now stream the first season of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men Expand

