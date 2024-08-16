The Big Picture X-Men '97 Season 2 will feature new gold and black suits inspired by Grant Morrison's New X-Men run.

New X-Men majorly influenced X-Men '97, with shared plot points and significant characters.

Season 2 of X-Men '97 will also include the sentient version of the Danger Room as a new foe.

When X-Men '97 finally returns, it'll have a few new changes. Footage from the hit animated series' sophomore season was shown at D23's Marvel Animation panel, teasing an expanded roster for the X-Men and old enemies like Sabretooth and Lady Deathstrike. But the biggest reveal was that the X-Men would be sporting gold and black suits, specifically from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's New X-Men run. While this isn't the first time X-Men '97 has given its mutant heroes new threads, the New X-Men uniforms are a sign of how this series is willing to continue to push the story that X-Men: The Animated Series started forward. It also continues New X-Men's major influence on X-Men '97 — and another major Marvel release.

'New X-Men' Was an Era of Change for the X-Men

The iconic cover to New X-Men #114, showcasing Cyclops and Jean Grey in their gold and black X-Men uniforms. Artwork by Frank Quitely.

When Morrison and Quitely took over the X-Men with New X-Men #114, they delivered an X-Men comic unlike any other. Gone were the X-Men's classic costumes, replaced with sleek black leather and a gold X emblem. That this costume change came in the wake of the first X-Men movie was rather serendipitous. Emma Frost, who opposed the X-Men as the Hellfire Club's White Queen, ended up joining the team. But the biggest reveal came when Professor Xavier revealed that he was a mutant to the world shortly after a battle with his twin sister, Cassandra Nova. The X-Men even gained another member with Xorn, a man who claims to have "a star for a brain" and wears an ominous skull-like mask. Eventually, it's revealed that Xorn is Magneto in disguise; the Master of Magnetism levels Manhattan before entering into one final duel with the X-Men, where he kills Jean Grey — and Wolverine cuts his head off! In true comic book fashion, Jean and Magneto have both returned to the land of the living.

‘New X-Men’ Influenced ‘X-Men ’97’ As Well as Other X-Men Films

New X-Men may have been divisive among comic fans, but it's proven to be a major influence on X-Men media. X-Men '97 used one of New X-Men's biggest plot points in its heart-wrenching (and Emmy-nominated) episode "Remember It," where a massive Sentinel attacks the mutant nation of Genosha and kills countless mutants, including Gambit (AJ LoCasio). Later, the episode "Bright Eyes" reveals that Emma Frost survived, but the trauma of the Sentinel attack triggered a secondary mutation where she transformed into pure diamond. Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) also recently appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine as its main antagonist, showcasing the cruelty that made her a formidable foe in the comics. Even Dark Phoenix features nods to New X-Men, with the X-Men sporting similar uniforms to that comic and Genosha serving as a major location.

New X-Men will also continue to serve as a major touchstone for X-Men '97, according to Marvel Studios' head of television/streaming/animation. "Just like the original series that was drafting so heavily from Chris Claremont's work, we're continuing that. We're looking at that late '70s, mid '70s to early '90s kind of era. We do start to play outside of the Chris Claremont sandbox a little bit into the '90s, almost getting to Grant Morrison. But it's definitely just like the OG series, it's drafting from the stories from the books." Winderbaum said in an interview with ComicBook.com prior to X-Men '97's release. Indeed, the D23 footage revealed another villain that has ties to a fan-favorite X-Men run, and that run serves as a direct continuation of New X-Men.

‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2 Will Feature the Sentient Version of the Danger Room

The X-Men '97 Season 2 footage also reveals that the X-Men will face a new foe named Danger. Danger is the sentient version of the Danger Room, the training facility where the X-Men hone their powers. When Charles Xavier upgraded the Danger Room with technology he acquired from the Shi'ar Empire, its artificial intelligence began to grow and grow until finally it was set free, constructing itself a new body. Danger then sought to kill Xavier, as it was revealed that he knew about her sentience but didn't let her free — one of the darker acts the X-Men's mentor has committed over the years. Eventually, Danger would become an ally to the X-Men before reverting to her villainous ways in a battle against Wolverine and Deadpool.

Danger first appeared in Astonishing X-Men by Joss Whedon and John Cassaday, which takes place directly after the events of New X-Men. Cyclops is now the headmaster of the Xavier Institute following Xavier's retreat to Genosha, and he aims to make the world remember that the X-Men are heroes. Therefore, he constructs a new team consisting of himself, Wolverine, Kitty Pryde (whose appearance was teased in the X-Men '97 Season 1 finale), Emma Frost (who he was dating at the time), Beast, and Colossus (who was presumed dead but was actually imprisoned by an alien warlord.) Other elements from New X-Men would come into play, as the X-Men fought Danger in the ruins of Genosha and Cassandra Nova made a reappearance. With the X-Men gaining new suits and new enemies, X-Men '97 Season 2 looks like it aims to up the scale and scope of its story — and considering where Season 1 went, that's rather exciting.

Season 1 of X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

