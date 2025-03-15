Rogue voice actor Lenore Zann just dropped a major update about the future of X-Men ‘97, including when the crew will begin working on Season 3. It’s been almost a year since X-Men ‘97 premiered on Disney+ and shocked the world on its way to becoming the highest-rated Marvel Disney+ series, but news about Seasons 2 and beyond has been eerily quiet. Marvel announced well before the release of Season 1 that the studio was already working on a second season of X-Men ‘97, but when showrunner Beau DeMayo was fired shortly before its premiere, it raised questions about the fate of the series.

During a recent Indiana Comic Convention panel moderated by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, X-Men ‘97 star Lenore Zann revealed that Season 3 will begin filming voice lines much sooner than we thought: "I'm about to start to go into the studio next week to start on season three, so I've got lots to look forward to."

Fans were disappointed when Marvel Studios announced its Disney+ slate for 2025 to see X-Men ‘97 was absent. As Lenore confirmed, Season 2 is "coming out in 2026." While that's a long time to wait, Marvel is still delivering plenty of content in the meantime to keep its Disney+ subscriber base occupied. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man kicked off the year for Marvel on Disney+, and while some controversy from the lead star cast a shadow over the series around the time of its premiere, that didn’t stop it from finishing its run as one of the highest-rated Marvel TV projects. We’re also in the middle of Daredevil: Born Again, which returns iconic Marvel Netflix actors such as Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal to their roles of Matt Murdock and Frank Castle, while other veterans like Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are also back.

Who Stars in ‘X-Men ’97′?