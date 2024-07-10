This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

X-Men ‘97 is reshaping its team one step at a time after its creator and original scribe, Beau DeMayo, took a permanent leave from his time with Marvel Studios. Now, we finally have word of who will take over at the helm of storytelling as What If…? alum, Matthew Chauncey, has been officially announced by Deadline to be the head writer for the show’s third season. Forming the crew that will carry the reinvigorated animated series towards further critical acclaim and viewership success, Chauncey joins X-Men ’97 director Jake Castorena who returns to the helm. Also returning to their posts as consulting producers are Larry Houston and Eric and Julia Lewald who served as executive producers for the original X-Men: The Animated Series.

From one Marvel project to another, Chauncey is the perfect choice to push the storyline along for X-Men ’97 as the creative has been a writer and producer on the studio’s other hit series, What If…?, since its release in 2021. Considering the popularity that What If…? has basked in during its two-season run, those of us who were pulled into X-Men ’97 like moths to a nostalgic flame can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the future of the show is in extremely capable hands. In the realm of live-action, Chauncey also holds credits for working on Disney+ Ms. Marvel.