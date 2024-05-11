The Big Picture Sentinels, including Prime Sentinels, pose a new threat to mutants in X-Men '97, raising questions about their origins and abilities.

Master Mold and Nimrod, advanced Sentinels, add complexity and danger to the conflicts faced by the X-Men in the animated series.

Various types of Sentinels, from Prime to Nano-Sentinels, bring unique challenges and technological sophistication that X-Men must overcome.

As X-Men '97 approaches the end of its first season, the Sentinels take center stage thanks to the big villain, Bastion (Theo James). Himself a human-Sentinel hybrid, Bastion introduced the concept of Prime Sentinels to the animated series, which pose a whole new threat to mutants everywhere. Thankfully, they were mostly disabled by Magneto (Matthew Waterson) at the end of Episode 8, "Tolerance is Extinction — Part 1." This does pose the question of how many types of Sentinels there are, though. Just in X-Men '97, there have been appearances by regular Sentinels, a Master Mold, and now the Prime Sentinels, so what else may still show up to make the lives of our X-Men even more difficult?

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

What Are the Original Sentinels in Marvel Comics?

Sentinels didn't just appear in X-Men '97, they've been around for a long time. They first appeared in The Uncanny X-Men #14 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and are instantly identifiable by their size and purple-and-magenta color scheme. The earliest and most common version of the Sentinels was the Mark I, created by Bolivar Trask (Gavin Hammon), but has since evolved into many different forms and sizes, with changes being made by different characters — from Bastion to Sebastian Shaw. They are so common, the X-Men even use them for training in the Danger Room.

Sentinels have become iconic adversaries to the X-Men, embodying the whole struggle between mutants and those who seek to control or eradicate them. Most X-Men stories either feature or mention Sentinels, as they have become the go-to weapons for anyone who has conflicts with mutants. They are typically equipped with a wide array of weapons and sophisticated technology, including energy blasters, force fields, and the ability to adapt to counter mutant abilities. While initially programmed to target mutants, their actions often lead to conflict with both mutants and humans alike, as they prioritize their directive above all else.

Master Mold

Image via Disney+

Episode 5, "Remember It," left the audience in shock as a gigantic Sentinel laid waste to the mutant nation of Genosha and was only destroyed by Gambit (A.J. LoCascio). That Sentinel was a Master Mold, the pinnacle of anti-mutant technology, and what it did to Genosha was but a fraction of what it can do. Master Mold is a sentient Sentinel, and can quickly adapt to different strategies. It can also improve on its own design, as well as actually make new Sentinels while it's active.

Master Mold was also created by Bolivar Trask, and debuted in The Uncanny X-Men #15. It has been destroyed multiple times, but its brain always manages to come back, and its body is always rebuilt. In the comics, it fuses with another advanced Sentinel called Nimrod after falling through a mystic portal, and this fusion leads to the creation of Bastion. Its sheer size and power make it a formidable adversary, often requiring the combined efforts of multiple X-Men to defeat.

Nimrod

Image via Marvel Entertainment

In Episode 8, Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) discovers that Bastion is the son of a human woman with a man who was infected by a techno-virus that came from a Sentinel. That Sentinel is Nimrod, who comes from the Days of Future Past timeline. He debuted in The Uncanny X-Men #191 by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr., and he ended up in the main X-Men timeline by following Rachel Summers as she traveled to the past. In the comics, Bastion is created when Master Mold and Nimrod fuse, a different origin from the series.

Unlike traditional Sentinels, Nimrod's design incorporates technology from various timelines and alternate realities, making it exceptionally powerful and versatile. His primary objective is to eliminate mutants, but his intelligence and adaptability make him a persistent and relentless adversary. It can learn from each encounter, rapidly evolving its tactics and abilities to overcome any challenge. Nimrod's formidable strength, energy projection abilities, and the ability to regenerate damage make it nearly unstoppable in battle.

Prime Sentinels

Close

The Prime Sentinels are introduced in X-Men '97 in Episode 7, "Bright Eyes," as one of the most terrifying opponents to the X-Men. They are humans who have been implanted with a techno-virus similar to the one that infected Bastion's father, which enhances their physical abilities and grants them power such as super-strength, flight, and more. Unlike traditional Sentinels, the Prime Sentinels retain their human consciousness and identity, making them particularly insidious adversaries, something the series captures perfectly.

Both in the comics and in the animated series, Prime Sentinels were created by Bastion as part of Operation: Zero Tolerance. Their very concept highlights the dangers of prejudice and extremism, as ordinary individuals are manipulated and transformed into actual weapons of hatred and discrimination. Their existence serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict between mutants and those who seek to oppress or eliminate them, blurring the lines between human and machine.

What Other Kinds of Sentinels Are There in the Marvel Universe?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There are at least 20 different kinds of Sentinels, which means different kinds of danger to the X-Men and mutants everywhere. Apart from the Mark series, the Master Mold, Nimrod, and the Prime Sentinels, there are many other types that have yet to show up on screens, but have left their mark in comic books. They have a whole range of technological sophistication, from primitive versions to the most refined possible, going beyond what we have seen so far.

The Wild Sentinels, for example, are probably the most primitive of Sentinels. In the comics, they were once responsible for annihilating Genosha themselves, and were put together from scraps by Cassandra Nova. Another kind of Sentinel related to Genosha is the Tri-Sentinel, which has three faces on a single head, like the Master Mold that shows up in Episode 5 of X-Men '97. A nice tidbit about it is that, usually, the Tri-Sentinel goes after Spider-Man, not mutants, in the comics, but rarely succeeds. Also related to the series, Bastion once developed Nano-Sentinels, with the purpose of facilitating the transition of people into Prime Sentinels.

Even Tony Stark once designed Sentinels. During the events of House of M in the comics, he introduced Sentinel Squad O*N*E, which consisted of Sentinel suits that were piloted from the inside by the likes of James Rhodes. There were once Stark Sentinels built by Orchis station, using his tech against his wishes, too. Doctor Doom also got in on the Sentinel action and developed his own kind of Sentinels, the Latviathans, which fought both X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+