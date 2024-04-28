Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Episodes 6 and 7.

The Big Picture The Shi'ar Imperium is a complex alien empire led by Majestrix Lilandra, a key figure in X-Men '97.

The Shi'ar have a rich history in the X-Men comics but have never been featured in live-action X-Men films.

The potential exists for the Shi'ar Imperium to join the MCU, possibly leading to epic battles on the big screen.

X-Men '97 recently saw the reintroduction of a major alien faction and civilization that's been a part of the comics for almost 50 years, the Shi'ar Imperium. In the first season’s sixth episode, "Lifedeath - Part 2," the writers pick up a thread from where X-Men: The Animated Series left off with its series finale, "Graduation Day." On the brink of death, Professor Charles Xavier was whisked away to space by his lover, Shi'ar Majestrix Lilandra, the empress of the Shi'ar Imperium. Planet Earth and the X-Men did not have the type of technology to treat Xavier's terminal illness, but the Shi'ar did. However, Xavier's departure meant he'd never be able to return to Earth and watch over his institute and the X-Men.

Debuting in 1975, the Shi'ar has endured as a major faction throughout the X-Men comic book titles and the wider Marvel Universe. However, despite the Shi'ar Imperium's prominent role over the last several decades, including appearances in X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97, the Shi'ar and its major players have never made it into the live-action X-Men films. It's time to explore the Shi'ar Imperium.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

The Shi'ar Imperium Has a Complex History

The Shi'ar is more like a collective of multiple alien races, rather than a single one. The vast empire comprises over a million worlds, led by an autocratic government. In X-Men '97, the current leader of the Shi'ar Imperium is Majestrix Lilandra Neramani (Morla Gorrondona), with Professor Xavier (Ross Marquand) as her royal consort. However, there are clear objectors to Xavier and Lilandra's potential union, such as Lilandra's sister, Cal'ysee Neramani (Cari Kabinoff), aka Deathbird.

Previously, the Shi'ar Imperium, under the rule of Lilandra's wicked older brother D'Ken Neramani, led a conquest to take over the known universe and Earth using the M'Kraan crystal. The X-Men and Jean Grey, using her newfound powers of The Phoenix, thwarted D'Ken’s plans during "The Phoenix Saga." The Shi'ar would later return in "The Dark Phoenix" storyline. The Shi'ar Imperium has acted as enemies and allies to the X-Men, in both the animated shows and in the Marvel Comics Universe.

Later in the 1990s, the Shi'ar took a major role in the multi-book crossover event, Operation: Galactic Storm. This was a massive storyline involving the Avengers being unwittingly drawn into an all-out intergalactic war between the Shi'ar Imperium and the Kree Empire, with the fate of the Earth hanging in the balance. The story concludes with the Shi'ar Imperium ultimately winning the war and annexing the Kree Empire into its own, and Lilandra naming her sister Deathbird as the new Viceroy of the Kree territories. Eventually, Vulcan, the long-lost brother of Cyclops, takes over the Shi'ar Imperium, sparking his own aggressive expansion of the empire and an intergalactic civil war in War of Kings.

Presently, in X-Men '97, the Shi'ar Imperium maintains peaceful relations with the X-Men and isn't intervening with the activities of planet Earth, thanks to Lilandra's cool-headed leadership. However, that could always change, since Deathbird still wants to take over ruling the empire from her sister. Not to mention, Cyclops' brother, Vulcan, also works for the Shi'ar Royal Guard, making a cameo appearance in "Lifedeath - Part 2." So, it wouldn't be surprising if circumstances for the empire were to change, and Vulcan would align with Deathbird to wage a conquest over Shi'ar Imperium and other neighboring planets.

The Shi'ar Imperium Never Made It Into the Live-Action Movies

Close

Despite the prominent role the Shi'ar has held within the Marvel 616 Universe over the last several decades, the Shi'ar have never been adapted into the multiple live-action X-Men films, unlike, for example, the Kree Empire, the Skrulls, and other various alien factions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the live-action X-Men film franchise has adapted The Phoenix Saga on two separate occasions with X-Men 3: The Last Stand and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the Shi'ar Imperium never formally appeared. The earlier live-action films usually took a more grounded approach, which meant no aliens or extraterrestrial threats, ruling out the Shi'ar Imperium from ever appearing.

Oddly enough, a race of alien bad guys did appear in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but it was not the Shi'ar Imperium. Instead, the D'Bari acted as the antagonists in Dark Phoenix. However, the D’Bari shared little resemblance to their comic counterparts. They made a small showing during The Dark Phoenix storyline in the comics, when Jean Grey, possessed by the Phoenix force, causes the star orbiting the D'Bari's homeworld to go supernova, essentially committing massive genocide and wiping out an entire alien civilization. However, in the live-action Dark Phoenix, the D'Bari act as malevolent antagonists who want to manipulate and control Jean Grey after she gains possession of the cosmic Phoenix entity.

While the D'Bari seemed to be a peaceful civilization in the comics, that was not the case in the live-action film. To add to the confusion, the D'Bari had shapeshifting powers much like the Skrulls, who were formally introduced in the MCU earlier in the year in Captain Marvel. The D'Bari were underwhelming villains for the film, having little in the way of a proper backstory and explanation. It's probably for the best that the Shi'ar Imperium never made it into the live-action X-Men film franchise before the Disney merger.

The Shi'ar Imperium's Could Eventually Join the MCU

Image via Disney+

The MCU has been gradually adding more X-Men and mutant characters. Later this year, Marvel Studios and Disney will release Deadpool & Wolverine, which acts as both a sequel to the previous Deadpool movies and an introduction of the characters to the MCU. It looks like the film will pull this off using Multiverse shenanigans. Considering that the MCU has previously incorporated various alien factions and races similar to the Shi'ar Imperium, the potential exists to finally utilize the Shi'ar, Lilandra, and the Royal Guard on the big screen. Hopefully, the powers that be at Marvel Studios see the potential of shows like X-Men '97 to realize the Shi'ar Imperium like never before, meaning big fights between the likes of the Praetor of the Shi'ar Royal Guard, Gladiator, and Rogue. Not to mention, the MCU could finally pursue a romance between Xavier and Lilandra.

Bastion Learns of Xavier's Status with the Shi'ar Imperium

Image via Disney+

Currently, Xavier learned about the Genoshan massacre while he was attempting to make peace with his Shi'ar detractors, with Xavier desperately yearning to return home to help the X-Men on Earth. However, in Episode 7, "Bright Eyes," it’s revealed that Bastion (Theo James), the mastermind of the Genoshan massacre, is well aware that Professor Xavier is alive and has taken sanctuary in space with the Shi'ar Imperium. That can’t be good news for the X-Men, the mutants of Earth, Xavier, and the Shi'ar Imperium as Bastion seeks to enact the next stages of his nefarious plan. It could spell doom for the X-Men and their current allies, the Shi'ar.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

X-Men '97 is streaming now on Disney+. New episodes debut on Wednesday.