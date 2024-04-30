The Big Picture X-Men '97 continues to deliver thrilling plot twists as the mutant team battles multiple threats.

Cyclops and Jean Grey face unexpected challenges while raising a child in Episode 8.

Don't miss the new episode premiere on Disney+ on May 1st for more action-packed adventures.

X-Men '97 continues to impress audiences with its unpredictable plot following the powerful team of mutants as they try to keep the world safe from multiple threats at the same time. Disney+ has released a new clip from this week's episode of the animated series, which features the Summers family working together to save the day. When Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) found out that they were having a baby, they knew raising a child as heroes would be complicated. But nothing prepared the couple for the truth that was about to be revealed to them.

It turns out that Cyclops didn't have a child with his wife at all, but instead, the young Nathan Summers (Chris Potter) was conceived with a clone of Jean created by Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton), who is determined to tear the team apart before destroying it. In order to protect the baby after he was infected with a dangerous virus, Scott and Jean sent Nathan to the future, where a cure for his condition could be found. However, an older version of the mutant is now helping his parents as Cable, the fearless hero from a different time. The new clip from X-Men '97 shows the Summers family showing some antagonists why no one dares to mess with them.

Given how the team has plenty of members who try to save the world in their own way, the plot of X-Men '97 constantly jumps back and forth between characters. One of the main stories involved Magneto (Matthew Waterson), after Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) had asked him to lead the X-Men in case of his disappearance. But it turned out that the Professor hadn't been killed at all, and he was actually planning to marry an alien monarch on a distant planet. The series still has plenty of surprises in store for fans.

The X-Men Are in Danger

Even if X-Men '97 establishes multiple plot lines for its numerous characters, every mutant faces one common problem, and that's how someone has created new Sentinels to destroy them. The machines designed by Bolivar Trask (Gavin Hammon) have killed many mutants across different iterations of the team, and the animated series from Marvel Studios is no exception. If the X-Men don't stop Mister Sinister and everyone who works for him in time, the mutants will become extinct. Some of the filmmakers involved in the first season of X-Men '97 include Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, as the team lives to fight another day in the continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series.

X-Men '97 Episode 8 premieres on Disney+ on May 1. Check out the new sneak peek below:

