The Big Picture X-Men '97 continues to surprise viewers with a new clip featuring Jubilee and Sunspot trapped in a video game-like simulation.

Magneto's return as the leader of the X-Men raises questions about trust in the team, adding complexity to the storyline.

The series delves into the characters' personal lives and challenges, providing a unique perspective not seen in theatrical movies.

X-Men '97 has had an impressive run on Disney+ so far, entertaining audiences as a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series. But nothing has prepared viewers for what they will face on this week's episode, with the studio releasing a new clip that focuses on Jubilee (Holly Chou) and Sunspot (Gui Agustini). In order to escape any threat that comes their way, the members of the X-Men have trained to know how to respond against an attack from a super villain, but their lessons in school never said anything about being trapped in a virtual reality.

The clip introduces a concept from tomorrow's episode, with both Jubilee and Sunspot trapped in what appears to be an old video game. While the heroes are busy fighting against the antagonists sent to fight against them, a version of the iconic X-Men theme written by Ron Wasserman can be heard in the background. But this time, the tune everyone knows and loves does sound like it comes from a video game released around the time X-Men: The Animated Series was on television. Audiences are hours away from finding out if Jubilee and Sunspot will make out of the simulation safely, as the next episode of X-Men '97 debuts on Disney+.

Due to the fact that it already counts with established characters, X-Men '97 can go places where the theatrical movies based on the characters never could. The story of the series follows Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) as they try to lead a safe life while their baby arrives. Unfortunately for them, mutants can never be safe in the world of X-Men '97, and the team is given the task of finding Bolivar Trask (Gavin Hammon) when they believe a conspiracy against them is in place.

Magneto is Back

Jubilee and Sunspot might be busy figuring out a way to deal with virtual enemies, but the real world has bigger problems waiting for them once they return. Magneto (Matthew Waterson) shocked the entire team when revealed that, before passing away, Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) had entrusted him to lead the X-Men and his school in his absence. Considering how the character has always been the team's greatest enemy, can the X-Men actually trust him? X-Men '97 still has a couple of surprises up its sleeve, before the first seasons comes to a close next month. Hopefully, Jubilee and Sunspot can continue to prove why they're some of the school's brightest students.

You can check out the new clip from X-Men '97 below: