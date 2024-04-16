The Big Picture A new X-Men '97 Episode 6 clip teases Ronan the Accuser confronting Deathbird.

In the sneak peek, Deathbird demands to know the whereabouts of the Supreme Intelligence.

Fans can expect the Shi'ar to play a significant role in upcoming episodes.

The new X-Men ‘97 Episode 6 sneak peek released by IGN may surprise some by not featuring any of the titular team. Instead, it presents an interesting turn of events for Ronan the Accuser. Fans of the live-action Marvel movies will recognize the character from when he was portrayed by Lee Pace in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Ronan has a fully developed history in other properties as well.

In the clip, Ronan appears out of his element under the boot of the Shi’ar known as Deathbird. The alien antagonist demands to know where the Supreme Intelligence is. In typical Kree fashion, Ronan is reluctant to tell her. The Supreme Intelligence is a highly respected entity in the culture of the Kree, who are a proud people. Ronan specifically holds himself in high regard as the might of the Kree Empire. However, Deathbird is not to be trifled with either. The one thing that saves Ronan from Deathbird’s forces is an interruption. Deathbird is told that the interruption comes from her sister, the Empress — a character that X-Men fans should remember.

“My dearest sister is always the utmost priority,” Deathbird says with a hint of sarcasm. In many ways, Deathbird isn’t wrong. The Empress has been known to appear in the X-Men universe a time or two, and rarely for social calls.

Where Does 'X-Men ‘97' Go From Here?

Close

Those devastated by the events of the previous episode may be wondering how the Shi’ar Empire factors into Episode 6. Episode 5 became a true soap opera as the X-Men encountered more tragedy than they ever had before. Though most of the superhero team was safe, two deaths loom over the mutants. Some mysterious terrorist decimates Genosha — and Magneto and Gambit with it. So, what does that mean for the series going forward? It is unclear if and when the suspects of the attack will be revealed, but until then, it appears that the Shi’ar will be returning.

The alien race is most notable in the X-Men canon for being involved with the Phoenix Saga. Deathbird’s sister is the Empress of the Shi’ar, Lilandra. The sometimes paramour of Xavier, she tries to stop the power of the M'kraan Crystal from being unleashed. This arc was already adapted in earlier seasons of X-Men: The Animated Series. It’s possible that going forward, Deathbird will be taking a front-row seat as the events unfold. Often an antagonist to Carol Danvers, Deathbird looks to overthrow Lilandra as Empress and take the throne for herself. With Carol currently in a coma thanks to Rogue’s touch, it may be up to the X-Men to dispense with her.

Fans can tune in to see how these events unfold when Episode 6 airs on Disney+ on April 17. And watch the sneak peek below.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

WATCH ON DISNEY+