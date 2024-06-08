The Big Picture The soundtrack for X-Men '97, inspired by 90's pop culture, will be available on vinyl for $40 USD.

The vinyl soundtrack is available for pre-order from Mutant now.

The music was composed by the Netwon Brothers, who drew inspiration from the music of the '90s.

After X-Men '97 concluded its first season with an explosive battle, the soundtrack for the animated series that continues the events of X-Men: The Animated Series will be released as a vinyl, which is currently available for pre-order from Mutant. The Newton Brothers, who previously worked on titles such as The Fall of the House of Usher and Five Nights at Freddy's, wrote more than eighty minutes of music for the first season of X-Men '97 in order to set the mood for the mutants' war against the people who want to destroy them. The design for the upcoming release matches the colorful visual style of the animated series.

Two discs will be launched as a part of the X-Men '97 vinyl, with the music created for the first season of the series divided into two parts. The Newton Brothers previously talked about how Radiohead and Michael Jackson served as inspirations for the music heard in the show. After all, with the series taking place in the 90's, the pop culture of the time could be seen reflected in every aspect of X-Men '97. The vinyl soundtrack from the first season of the series will cost $40 USD, with shipments expected to roll out by September.

X-Men '97 followed the steps of X-Men: The Animated Series by showing the team dealing with the consequences of Charles Xavier's (Ross Marquand) apparent death. But what the brave team of mutants didn't know was that their mentor was actually alive, recovering his strength in the distant world of the Shi'ar galaxy. In the meantime, Magneto (Matthew Waterson) became the new leader of the X-Men, even if the team wasn't happy about the fact that their greatest enemy was now supposed to be their mentor. The heroes and Magneto needed to settle their differences quickly, with a new threat emerging from the darkness to wipe out mutants from existence.

The X-Men's Intense Love Triangle

One of the most interesting plot lines that emerged out of the first season of X-Men '97 was the love triangle between Magneto, Rogue (Lenore Zann) and Gambit (A.J. LoCascio). During a recent interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Lenore Zann was happy to discuss how she improvised one of the most impactful lines from the relationship between her character and Magento: "So I said, “Thanks for the dance, Sugar, but Remy was right. Some things are deeper than skin.” And I said that because he had already said it earlier in that episode, and I thought it would just empower that. And that is the message — that love, true love, is deeper than skin. Especially for somebody who can't touch people, but for any of us."

You can pre-order the vinyl release of the soundtrack from the first season of X-Men '97 through Made by Mutant's official website. All episodes of X-Men '97 are available for streaming on Disney+. Check out the vinyl soundtrack below.

Image via Mutant