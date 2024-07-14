The Big Picture Exclusive merchandise at SDCC includes Marvel figures, backpacks, wallets, and vinyl records for fans of X-Men '97 and Spider-Man

Aside from the many new announcements, panels, and interactive experiences based on the biggest shows and films today, San Diego Comic-Con also brings with it plenty of exclusive merchandise for attendees to get their hands on. Funko and the companies under its umbrella - Loungefly and Mondo - are bringing a haul to the convention as always for fans of all kinds. For Marvel collectors, a massive new wave celebrating the smash hit animated series X-Men '97 and the Game-of-the-Year nominee Marvel's Spider-Man 2, among other things, has been unveiled, ensuring there's something for enjoyers of web-slinging and superpowered mutants.

Funko and Marvel have commonly gone hand-in-hand at SDCC, with each iteration of the convention bringing some cool limited goodies for fans to take home as souvenirs from their experience. Last year saw the brand showcase Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Doom with new posters, a Pop! figure, and an adorable backpack. This year's selection is even wider, with vinyl records and new action figures from Mondo, a backpack and wallet from Loungefly, and, of course, new figures from the folks at Funko. Everything will be available on-site from when the convention kicks off on July 25 to its end on July 28.

Funko Turns to Villainy With Mister Sinister and Project Fred Deadpool Figures

Leading off the selection is Funko itself, with options for X-Men fans and big-spending collectors alike. Gracing the convention with his evil presence is a Pop! Mister Sinister figure complete with his black and red costume, pale skin, and menacing eyes of crimson. Most recently seen in X-Men '97 as voiced once again by X-Men: The Animated Series veteran Chris Britton, he remains one of the mutant hero team's most iconic villains, often pulling the strings behind the scenes of some horrific plot. Standing at 3.9 inches tall, the figure will retail for $14.99 USD and will come in a box with either the 2024 Summer Convention or the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con sticker.

Anyone willing to really open up their wallets, however, has a chance to walk home with the latest collectible from Funko's premium Project Fred line. Just in time for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, a new 11-inch tall statuette of the company's mascot Freddie covered in Deadpool logos and titles will be sold throughout each day of the convention with limited quantities available in-person at the Funko Airways booth. Only 750 of these event-exclusive figures will be made available at launch with no future re-releases, meaning SDCC is the only time to potentially snag the item. It will come at a hefty cost of $295 USD though.

Loungefly Gives Spider-Man Some Love With a Backpack and Wallet