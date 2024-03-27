Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97.

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 have shaken up the titular superhero group in a major way. Their former archnemesis Magneto (Matthew Waterson) has joined the team, and Cyclops (Ray Chase) became a father — which was upended by the fact that a woman who looks identical to his wife Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) is now at the X-Mansion. But the biggest twist concerns Storm (Allison Sealy-Smith). In the second episode, "Mutant Liberation Begins," the X-Cutioner struck Storm with an energy weapon that stripped her of her power to control the weather. Storm has left the X-Men to try and carve out a new life for herself, which is setting the stage for one of her most iconic stories from the comics.

'Lifedeath' Sees Storm Falling in Love and Becoming Leader of the X-Men

The seeds for Lifedeath are sown in Uncanny X-Men #185 by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr. When Henry Gyrich — who also served as an antagonist towards the X-Men in X-Men: The Animated Series — targeted Rogue with a power-nullifying weapon, Storm jumped in front of her to take the blast. She also leaves the X-Men to recuperate, and in the process, she meets Forge, a mutant capable of inventing cutting-edge technology. Uncanny X-Men #186 by Claremont and Barry Windsor-Smith is where Lifedeath takes place, as Storm struggles with the loss of her powers and confides in Forge. Although the two strike up a romantic rapport, it's cut short when Storm learns that Forge invented the neutralizer technology that stripped her of her powers.

Storm makes her way back to the X-Men, just as the team is entering another upheaval. Professor Xavier, suffering from a fatal disease, has left Earth for treatment — but also left Magneto in charge of his school. Cyclops is also struggling with change as his wife Madelyne Pryor gives birth to his son, Nathan, but he doesn't trust Magneto to handle Xavier's legacy. Matters boil over in Uncanny X-Men #201 from Claremont and Rick Leonardi, when Storm challenges Cyclops to a fight for leadership of the X-Men. She manages to beat him, proving that even without her powers she is a formidable force. Storm continues to lead the X-Men, even after she regains her powers, and eventually leads the "Gold" team of X-Men while Cyclops leads the "Blue" team in the '90s.

How Is 'X-Men '97' Adapting 'Lifedeath'?

The broad strokes of Lifedeath have been tackled in the series finale of X-Men: The Animated Series and the premiere of X-Men '97 — mainly, Xavier leaving Earth, Magneto taking over the X-Men, and Storm being depowered. The latest episode, "Fire Made Flesh," decides to focus on the origins of Madelyne Pryor, but features a final scene where Storm is in a bar. A man approaches her, revealing himself to be Forge, and says he wants to help her get her powers back.

This isn't the first time Forge has shown up in X-Men: The Animated Series, as he first appeared in Season 1 during the adaptation of the famous "Days of Future Past" storyline. Bishop also mentions that Forge can help save Nathan Summers from the techno-organic virus that Mister Sinister infected him with, which hints that Cable will make a reappearance down the line.

The next episode of X-Men '97 also hints at adapting Lifedeath, namely with its title being "Motendo / Lifedeath - Part 1," while Episode 6 is titled "Lifedeath - Part 2." These episodes hint at setting the stage for Storm to become the leader that fans know and love from the comics, and continuing to shake up the world of X-Men '97.

