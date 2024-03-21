Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of X-Men '97.

The X-Men are back! And with Marvel's X-Men '97 picking up right where the original animated series concluded, it’s as if we never left. The series opens in an abandoned warehouse, where the Friends of Humanity have established a base of operations. One of the goons notices his breath running cold as the sky begins to rumble. Put the two and two together, and it’s no surprise that Ororo Munroe, aka Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), is the first of the X-Men we are reintroduced to as she crashes through the skylight. She’s as strong as ever, stopping the FOH in their tracks as the other X-Men, including Cyclops (Ray Chase), join in.

Throughout the first two episodes, there is a strong focus on Storm’s powers specifically, as the show highlights how much she cherishes them and how powerful they are. As it turns out, it’s all foreshadowing for a shocking plot twist in the second episode that finds Storm stripped of her powers and, as a result, her identity.

How Does Storm Lose Her Powers in 'X-Men '97'?

Turns out the FOH got a bit of an upgrade on their weaponry thanks to none other than Sentinel creator and all-around bad dude, Bolivar Trask (Gavin Hammon). Trask has outfitted them with Sentinel blasters, which create powerful energy blasts resembling those of actual Sentinels. In addition, FOH ringleader, X-Cutioner (Lawrence Bayne) has also procured a powerful weapon he intends to use on Magneto (Matthew Waterson).

After showing up unannounced to the X-Mansion, flaunting the last will and testament of Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand), Magneto explains to the shocked X-Men that he will be assuming leadership over them. While this initially puts the X-Men in understandable unease, he promises to honor Xavier's wish for peace and cooperation between mutants and humans and even turns himself over to the government to repent for his crimes.

Magneto’s willing arrest leads into the next episode, “Mutant Liberation Begins,” where we see the former villain on trial in front of the United Nations. And with such a public, televised trial, it is no surprise that the FOH is planning on crashing it. As the FOH and assorted mutant haters attempt to storm the UN, X-Cutioner faces off against Cyclops before making his way into the chamber. He has Magneto in his crosshairs and is about to pull the trigger when Storm notices and takes the hit instead, leaping in front of Magneto. The blast is powerful, knocking Storm back lifeless against the ground as electricity residue crackles around her. Although she is mostly unharmed, Storm soon discovers she no longer has her mutant ability to control the weather.

X-Cutioner’s Actions Prove Magneto’s Point in 'X-Men '97'

Although he has now agreed to abide by Charles’ wish for the coexistence of mutants and humans, the reason the two best friends drifted apart was due to Magneto’s belief that mutants were superior to humans. While this is an extreme viewpoint, Magneto also posits that humans will always be in fear of mutants due to their abilities, leading them to violence against mutants — which is exactly what happens at the UN. Magneto, having witnessed what occurred to Storm, is enraged. He explains that mutants will always be hunted and "fixed," even though all the X-Men have done is use their powers to save the people who despise them.

This is perhaps the most damning evidence of Magneto’s cause, and it happens right before both his and the UN’s eyes – it’s the perfect opportunity for him to finally retaliate and for his actions to be warranted. As he uses his abilities to raise X-Cutioner and the UN judges further and further into the sky, it looks like it may be the end for them and Magneto’s new turn at first. He expresses how greatly he’d love to smite them all for what happened to Storm, but instead, he refrains, invoking the dream of Charles Xavier and showing he truly has changed.

Is Storm’s Loss of Powers on 'X-Men '97' Permanent?

An analysis from Beast (George Buza) proves that the blast that struck Storm is very similar to the mechanics of the inhibitor collars. He explains that the collars utilize radiation to temporarily dampen mutant powers, rendering those wearing one powerless. The X-Cutioner’s laser rifle harnesses the same radiation but in a much more concentrated dose. The blast affects its target in a cellular capacity, changing their genetics, essentially eliminating the mutant gene – muting the powers without the need for a collar. Naturally, Storm’s next question is how long the effects will last, and while Beast tries to dance around the question, his apprehension makes it clear (as he eventually admits) that the effects are permanent.

Storm is crushed as she glances at her super suit. Lightning strikes the window, and she jumps, a striking reminder of what she’s lost. After being in touch with nature all of her life, she can’t grapple with what she’s lost. Throughout the two episodes, we see how powerful and connected she is with her powers. She’s even marked as an Omega-level threat by the Sentries, but without her abilities, she feels lost and alone. Even though Jean (Jennifer Hale) attempts to comfort her, Storm takes off, leaving a note on her bed next to her lightning-bolt earrings. Storm believes that she is no longer connected with Jean or the rest of the X-Men anymore and walks in a different world now that she is human. All of her memories feel like a dream, and to reside in the X-Mansion would just be too painful.

As one of the most powerful X-Men, it’s a surprise to see Storm lose her powers so early into the series and even more devastating to see her walk away from her family. Storm has lost her powers before in the comics, but as we’ve come to know, the Marvel Universe on screen is rarely a 1:1 adaptation of the source material, so it’s anyone’s guess as to what is in store next for Storm. Odds are she gets her powers back, as she is a crucial member of the team and the X-Men won’t feel the same without her, but until we find out, we can only hope. However, Storm’s departure isn’t the only thing the X-Men are faced with in the coming episodes, and the spine-tingling cliffhanger at the end of Episode 2 proves there are more sinister things on the horizon.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S., with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.

