X-Men '97 continues the story of the animated series, with Magneto leading the team and the X-Men facing a new Sentinel threat.

The new Lego set is now available to order and new episodes of X-Men '97 air every Wednesday on Disney+.

Ever since X-Men '97 premiered on Disney+, the series has released a wide variety of promos based on its tie-in merchandise paying homage to the way products were advertised when X-Men: The Animated Series was on the air. LEGO has decided to join the campaign, with a new ad for the latest set based on the animated series produced by Marvel Studios. The X-Men need their own combat jet to travel from one mission to the next, and that's the vehicle LEGO has chosen to adapt for customers to build. The LEGO X-Jet set is already available nationwide in most retailers, giving collectors the chance to own the team's emblematic aircraft.

The set also includes figures based on Magneto (Matthew Underwood), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), and other heroes from X-Men '97. The vehicle also has the ability to shoot plastic projectiles at a short distance, simulating the laser beams that the plane can launch in the television series and in the comic books it's based on. Other brands that have taken up the challenge of producing retro commercials for their X-Men '97 merchandise include Funko and Hasbro, both of which have launched collections of figures based on the series created by Beau DeMayo.

X-Men '97 continues the events of X-Men: The Animated Series, with the mutant team grieving the loss of their former leader, Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand). But what the heroes never expected was Xavier appointing Magneto to be the next leader of the team in his will. With their former nemesis giving them orders, the X-Men must now figure out who continues to build powerful Sentinels in hopes of wiping mutants from existence. Some of the directors who have helmed episodes of X-Men '97 include Jake Castorena, Chase Conley, and Emi Yonemura.

The Unpredictable Plot Twists of 'X-Men '97'

X-Men '97 is part of Marvel Studios' recent strategy to expand their franchise with animated projects on Disney+. And while the heroes of X-Men: The Animated Series are happy to be back, they've got plenty of problems to deal with in the near future. Scott Summers (Ray Chase) was happy to have a baby with Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), but it was recently revealed that the mother of the baby was actually a clone of the hero created by Mr. Sinister (Christopher Britton). And the team was recently rocked to its core in the devastating fifth episode. Drama is always waiting right around the corner for the X-Men —the first season comes to an end on May 15.

You can check out the new LEGO commercial based on X-Men '97 below. Order your X-Jet at Lego's website and stream X-Men '97 on Disney+.

