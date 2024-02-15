The Big Picture X-Men '97 continues the story of X-Men: The Animated Series, staying true to its '90s-era design and featuring returning voice actors.

Magneto takes charge of the X-Men, inheriting Xavier's legacy, and faces trials and tribulations that include a scene from Uncanny X-Men #200.

Cyclops and Jean Grey become parents in X-Men '97, potentially hinting at the birth of their daughter Rachel Grey, while the trailer also teases a larger animated universe and the return of Spider-Man.

Millennials around the world were hit with a burst of nostalgia in the mighty Marvel manner, as the first official trailer for X-Men '97 was released. Picking up immediately after the series finale of X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 thrusts the mutants forward into a brand-new era; not only will they battle enemies new and old, but their former foe Magneto (Matthew Waterson) is now in charge of leading the team! Despite this, the series will still retain its unique '90s era design as well as a number of returning voice actors from the original series.

This is the latest in a push of X-Men related material from Marvel Studios. The Marvels hinted at a larger role for the mighty mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Deadpool & Wolverine dropped its first teaser trailer during the Super Bowl. It looks like Marvel is going all in on the X-Men and X-Men '97 is a large part of that. The X-Men '97 trailer drops hints to future members of the X-Men, classic comic book storylines, and even a classic video game series. We'll break it all down for you below.

‘X-Men ’97’ Picks Up Immediately After the Final Episode of ‘X-Men: The Animated Series’

True to its '90s-era roots, the trailer for X-Men '97 features clips of the series finale of X-Men: The Animated Series, titled "Graduation Day." "Graduation Day" revealed that Professor Xavier (voiced by Ross Marquand in X-Men '97) was dying and had to leave Earth to receive life-saving treatment. "I'm grateful to have the chance to say goodbye," Xavier tells the X-Men as he lies ill. "I am proud of you all, my X-Men." "Fate lies in our hands now," Jean Grey (Catherine Disher) says, and her words couldn't be more prophetic as scenes of gloom and doom — as well as anti-mutant protests — run rampant. "We have to stay vigilant," Cyclops (Ray Chase) tells the rest of the X-Men. "The Professor entrusted us with his dream." Xavier's legacy looms large over X-Men '97, particularly when it comes to one mutant.

Magneto Will Face Trials and Tribulations (Literally)

The ending of the X-Men '97 trailer has the X-Men, fresh from a basketball game, encountering Magneto in Xavier's study. "The last will and testament of Charles Xavier," he says, while holding a book, "Everything that he built now belongs to me." The dramatic tension of the X-Men and Magneto working together is a major jaw-dropper — but there's one moment fans might have missed. In the trailer there is a scene of Magneto being brought before the United Nations, which is pulled directly from Uncanny X-Men #200 by Chris Claremont & John Romita Jr. That issue is fittingly enough titled "The Trial of Magneto," and saw the Master of Magnetism being taken to court for his previous crimes. Uncanny X-Men #200 also featured the plot element of Xavier suffering a fatal disease and having to be carted off into space — but not before Magneto promised his old friend that he would take over as headmaster of the Xavier Institute for Gifted Children.

Cyclops and Jean Grey Will Become Parents in ‘X-Men ’97′

Magneto won't be the only mutant going through a significant life change in X-Men '97. Another major development concerns Cyclops and Jean, as Jean is shown to be pregnant. This could hint at the birth of their daughter, Rachel Grey, who in the future will inherit her mother's psychic powers and her father's courage. Rachel is also one of the few beings who's mastered the Phoenix Force, making her one of the world's most powerful mutants. Ironically, Cyclops will have to deal with parenting on two fronts as Cable (Chris Potter), his son from a war-torn future, is joining the cast of X-Men '97. There's also the diabolical Mister Sinister, who's grown obsessed with the Summers bloodline; showrunner Beau DeMayo has hinted that Sinister will make a return in the series.

‘X-Men ’97’ Hints at a Larger Animated Universe and the Potential Return of Another Marvel Hero

One of the biggest Easter eggs in the X-Men '97 trailer concerns a shot of the Daily Bugle floating by, particularly one section that reads "Hellfire Gala — Text By Eddie Brock/Photos By Peter Parker." Marvel fans will immediately recognize those names, as Peter Parker is none other than the Amazing Spider-Man. The '90s also saw the rise of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, which was just as beloved as X-Men: The Animated Series and even had a brief crossover with said series. A potential appearance by Spider-Man could be a jumping off point for Spider-Man: Freshman Year as easily as it could set the stage for a revival of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, especially as fans know that Eddie Brock is also one of Spider-Man's deadliest foes: Venom.

The Hellfire Gala is also of note, as it pays homage to the recent era of X-Men comics. The X-Men and other mutants recently formed the sovereign nation of Krakoa so that Xavier's dream of a world where mutantkind could live in peace would finally be realized. Each year, Krakoa holds a Hellfire Gala where mutantkind announces its latest contributions to the world and also shows off some serious snazzy fashion. Another image features an island with twin statues of Magneto and Xavier, hinting that the Age of Krakoa may play a role in future episodes.

‘X-Men ’97’ Will See Cyclops Step Up and the X-Men Unleash Their Full Power

X-Men '97 also looks like it will unleash the full force of its mutant heroes' powers. One moment showcases Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) utilizing her weather-based abilities, while another has Gambit (AJ LoCascio) using his kinetic energy abilities to supercharge Wolverine (Cal Dodd), making his already-deadly Adamantium claws into energy blades — a nod to Marvel vs Capcom. But the crowning moment features Cyclops uttering the catchphrase "To me, my X-Men." Said phrase was often used by Xavier to gather the mutant superheroes, further indicating that Cyclops is stepping into the role his mentor left behind.

X-Men '97 premieres on Disney+ on March 20 while X-Men: The Animated Series is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

