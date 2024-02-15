The Big Picture X-Men '97 will tie in directly with the original series, focusing on the death of Professor Xavier and the X-Men's mission to protect humanity.

Well, the long wait is almost over. As Disney+ and Marvel Animation decided to finally release the highly anticipated trailer for the animated series X-Men '97, the companies took the opportunity to also unveil when fans, and millennials in particular, can get hyped up to watch the sequel to the original X-Men animated series. And it's pretty soon: X-Men '97 debuts on Disney+ on March 20!

The trailer unveiled a lot of important information about X-Men '97. First and foremost, it was revealed that the new series will tie in directly with the events of the end of the original series: The death of Professor Charles Xavier (then voiced by Cedric Smith) and the mission that he left for his pupils. They are tasked with continuing to protect humanity and fighting evil mutants even though society keeps waging a war against them. And the Sentinels, which never quite worked in the live-action movies, are back to torment the X-Men again.

Additionally, it seems like the events of the new series will go south pretty fast because, from the looks of it, Magneto (Matthew Waterson) was named in the last will and testament of Xavier — or at least he found a loophole to get into it. This means that Xavier Mansion and the school for gifted children might get under his control. Historically, Magneto's views about non-mutants are the opposite of Charles's, so the friend-turned-enemy might start recruitment for his own school to fight the human race.

'X-Men '97' Pays Homage to The 90s

It's also nice to notice in the trailer for X-Men '97 that, even though the new series obviously is a modern production, head writer Beau DeMayo and, trio of directors Jake Castorena, Chase Conley, and Emi Yonemura decided to retain the 90's look and vibe of the original series, with a lower frame rate per second than we're used to nowadays, but that was the norm back when X-Men: The Animated Series premiered.

The story of X-Men '97 will be spread across 10 episodes, but fans can already get excited about the future because Season 2 is already underway. The voice cast also features Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as fan-favorite mutant Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Watch X-Men '97 on Disney+ starting on March 20. Check out the trailer below:

X-Men '97 Continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992) . Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

