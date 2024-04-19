Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Episode 6.

The Big Picture X-Men '97 grew in scope to include the Shi'ar Empire and introduced a new character, Vulcan, who has a crucial connection to Scott Summers.

Vulcan is the secret brother of Scott Summers and poses a potential threat to the X-Men and others in the galaxy.

Meeting Vulcan in X-Men '97 could lead to a darker path for Cyclops, exacerbating the emotional issues he's already dealing with.

The latest episode of X-Men ’97 expanded the series’ scope to an intergalactic level, reintroducing the alien Shi’ar Empire featured in X-Men: The Animated Series. But “Lifedeath – Part 2” also introduced a new character with a crucial connection to one of the series’ main, Earth-based heroes. One Shi’ar operative looks exactly like Vulcan, the secret, villainous brother of X-Men leader Scott Summers/Cyclops (Ray Chase). Between the original animated series and the previous episodes of X-Men ’97, Scott’s family tree has already become extremely convoluted and an encounter with Vulcan could exacerbate the serious emotional problems he’s currently dealing with.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+

The Summers Family Is Large and Complicated in Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, Scott believed himself to be orphaned when his family was involved in a plane crash. Although he and his younger brother Alex managed to parachute to safety, they were separated after being put in government care. However, the boys were reunited when Alex’s own mutant superpowers began to manifest, after which he joined the X-Men alongside Scott, using the code-name “Havok.” Created by Dave Cockrum, Corsair was the leader of the benevolent space pirates known as the Starjammers, who served as frequent allies to the X-Men.

Cockrum and legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont agreed to establish that he was actually Christopher Summers, Scott and Alex’s father, who had survived the plane crash, which in turn was revealed to have been an attack by the Shi’ar. Christopher and his wife, Katherine Anne, were abducted by the Shi’ar. When Christopher stopped D’Ken — the Shi'ar Emperor at the time —from raping Katherine Anne, the tyrant murdered her and sent Christopher to a slave world, where he formed the Starjammers with fellow prisoners.

The TV version of Scott (Norm Spencer) first encountered Corsair (Brian Taylor) during The Animated Series’ adaptation of "The Phoenix Saga" and the pair later discovered their familial connection. Alex also appeared a handful of times on the series (voiced by an uncredited actor) as a member of the government-sponsored superhero team X-Factor, but he and Scott do not seem to be aware they are brothers. X-Men ’97 has complicated Scott’s family life even further by revealing that his wife, Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), has a clone, Madelyne Pryor (Hale), and confirming that time-traveling superhero Cable (Chris Potter) is an adult version of Scott and Madelyne’s son, Nathan — though Scott himself does not know this yet.

The 'Deadly Genesis' Storyline Introduced Vulcan, Gabriel Summers

Close

Claremont’s groundbreaking run as architect of the X-Men franchise was proceeded by Giant Size X-Men #1 in 1975. In the special issue, the original X-Men are captured on a mission to the sentient island of Krakoa, with only Scott escaping. Scott and the team’s founder, Professor Charles Xavier, subsequently form a new team of mutants to rescue the old one, with the new roster introducing iconic X-Men Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, and Thunderbird and integrating previously existing Marvel characters Banshee, Sunfire, and Wolverine. This team, often referred to as the “all-new, all-different X-Men” subsequently replaced the originals as the stars of the ongoing Uncanny X-Men comic, with only Scott initially remaining from the original squad, though his teammates would sporadically continue to make guest appearances and rejoin the team at different points.

X-Men: Deadly Genesis was a 2006 limited series written by Ed Brubaker that retconned into existence major changes to Giant Size X-Men’s story. Deadly Genesis reveals that the all-new, all-different group had been preceded by another rescue team, consisting of mutants Sway, Petra, Darwin, and Vulcan. The latter is revealed to be Gabriel Summers, the previously unknown brother of Scott and Alex. It is explained that Katherine Anne was pregnant at the time of her death and the Shi’ar subsequently extracted the fetus and artificially grew him to adolescence. Gabriel was sent back to Earth to serve as a slave to Shi’ar operative Erik the Red but managed to escape, eventually coming into the care of scientist and X-Men ally Moira MacTaggert, who helped him start to control his immense, energy-manipulating mutant powers.

The initial rescue team was assumed to be killed in action, with Charles erasing Scott’s memories of them, so he would not have to deal with the pain of losing another relative. In the present-day storyline of Deadly Genesis, it is revealed that Gabriel survived and absorbed energy from his teammates, making him even more powerful. He seeks revenge against the X-Men and kills Banshee before his time-displaced niece, Rachel Grey, telepathically detects Darwin’s consciousness, which had survived within Gabriel. Gabriel expels Darwin and flees Earth, now pursuing revenge against the Shi’ar.

He easily conquers the Shi’ar, naming himself their new Emperor, before continuing to expand his control over the galaxy, bringing him into conflict with a coalition of Starjammers and X-Men led by Alex and other Marvel Universe groups like the Kree and Inhumans. Gabriel eventually kills Corsair before he himself is destroyed in an epic battle with the Inhuman king Black Bolt. Gabriel was one of many X-Men villains resurrected and given a chance at redemption during the era in which Earth’s mutants lived united on Krakoa, though his rehabilitation was not as successful as others were, and he often still poses a threat to the X-Men and others.

Meeting Vulcan Could Send Cyclops Down a Darker Path

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Gabriel’s role in “Lifedeath – Part 2” is extremely brief, with him wordlessly standing guard over a group of Kree prisoners while Shi’ar princess Deathbird (Cari Kabinoff) battles Ronan the Accuser (Todd Haberkorn). Given this and the fact that Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) plans to return to Earth by the end of the episode, there’s a good chance Gabriel’s role in X-Men ’97, or at least this first season, will amount to little or nothing more than this cameo, nodding to his intergalactic importance in the comics. That said, if the series were inclined to further integrate the character into the series and explore his complicated history, it could contribute in important ways to the ongoing drama.

Scott has had a rough go of it since the series began, having to deal with continued grief over Charles’ presumed death, the Madelyne/Jean Grey revelation, and the decision to send the child version of Nathan into the future so he could heal, all in quick succession before the even more devastating blow of witnessing the attack on Genosha, which claimed the lives of many of his friends and loved ones, including, possibly, Madelyne herself. The strain of all these challenges is clearly filling him with a lot of righteous anger, which came out during his televised interview in which he called out humans for their continued mistreatment of mutants. Learning about an unknown, villainous brother would presumably send him down an even darker path, especially if Gabriel’s history is anything like it is in the comics and Charles kept it from him. This could potentially lead Scott to become the more morally ambiguous anti-hero he was portrayed as in many 2010s comics, in which he sought to start a mutant revolution.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+