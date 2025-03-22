X-Men has been getting a lot of love from Marvel lately. Since 20th Century Fox was bought by Disney, mutants and the X-Men brand have slowly been making appearances in the MCU. This includes projects like Ms. Marvel, The Marvels and Deadpool & Wolverine. However, arguably the most beloved thing in the last number of years pertaining to this side of the Marvel universe has been the reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men ‘97. Season 1 of the series was a major critical and commercial success for Disney. That also caused a ton of merchandise to be released for this nostalgic show. Now, Mondo has re-entered the X-Mansion with their latest X-Men ‘97 figure.

A part of Mondo's WonderCon 2025 collection, their new X-Men ‘97 figure is of Wolverine in his brown and tan suit. Specifically, based on the Season 1 finale “Tolerance Is Existence”, the “Pryde of the X-Men" Wolverine is a limited-edition ⅙ scale figure with a ton of accessories. This includes swappable unmasked and masked head sculpts, swappable shirtless torso, interchangeable hands, extra claws, Wolverine’s iconic mask and a ripped-up piece of the hero's costume. Wolverine also comes with a base that has the classic X-Men logo on it. The artists for this stunning piece are Alex Brewer, Dan Veesenmeyer and Mara Ancheta. This figure now joins Cyclops and Magneto in Mondo’s X-Men ‘97 collection.

A Tortured Wolverine & the X-Men