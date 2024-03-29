Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for X-Men '97.

X-Men ’97 is off to a strong start, with the first three episodes having effectively reestablished the world and characters introduced by X-Men: The Animated Series and explored many of the always relevant themes that make the X-Men franchise one of the most important in the superhero genre. But while the start of the continuation series has bravely tackled some of the most divisive sociopolitical issues affecting the world today, from armed insurrections that attempt to overthrow the rule of law to the politicization of women’s healthcare, the creators are clearly also aware that another major aspect of the X-Men’s appeal is the soap opera-esque relationship drama that constantly comes up among the mutant team.

The two-episode premiere sees Rogue (Lenore Zann) seeming to resume a romantic relationship with the X-Men’s new leader, reformed supervillain Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto (Matthew Waterson), much to the chagrin of Remy LeBeau/Gambit (A.J. LoCascio), with whom she has shared a flirtatious friendship for years. But while this development took viewers unfamiliar with Rogue and Erik’s comic book history by surprise, the third episode sets up the return of a much more familiar love triangle as different kinds of tension arise in Jean Grey’s (Jennifer Hale) relationships with Scott Summers/Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Logan/Wolverine (Cal Dodd).

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

'X-Men '97' Complicates the Relationship Between Scott, Jean, and Logan

The second episode of the premiere changes Scott and Jean’s lives in big ways, with them welcoming their son, Nathan, before a woman who looks exactly like Jean shows up at the X-Mansion, in need of the team’s help. Episode 3, “Fire Made Flesh” expands on this in the way comic book readers expected, revealing that the “Jean” that has been living with the team and who gave birth to Nathan is a clone created by supervillain Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton).

Devastated by this revelation and mentally manipulated by Sinister, the clone takes on the villainous persona of the "Goblin Queen" and attacks the X-Men, allowing Sinister to begin experimenting on Nathan. The original Jean is eventually able to appeal to the clone’s humanity, leading her to turn on her creator and work with Scott to rescue Nathan, though not before Sinister’s work infects him with a “Techno-Organic Virus.” After the pair reluctantly send Nathan into the future with time-traveling X-Man Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith) to heal, the clone departs on peaceful, if understandably uneasy, terms with the X-Men, planning to start a new life under the name “Madelyne Pryor.”

Although one might think the clone leaving should make things simpler for the original Jean and Scott, the latter pair’s reunion is anything but uplifting. Their final appearance in the episode shows them awkwardly standing wordlessly across from each other in their darkened, destroyed bedroom. This underlines that the lack of clarity about when Jean was replaced, as well as the fact that Madelyne is the woman Scott had a child with, and he didn’t notice the switch, will likely lead to serious, long-term challenges for their relationship. These will only be further complicated by the resurgence of the forbidden romantic feelings between Jean and Logan that occurs in the episode.

Before the original Jean helps get through to Madelyne, she has her own problems recovering both her full memories and control of her telepathic and telekinetic powers, which Logan helps her through. As Jean becomes overwhelmed by hearing the thoughts of random people, Logan encourages her to focus on reading just his mind, telling her to, “Remember who you are. What you mean to us. To me.” As she does, tears stream down her face, and she asks, “I mean all that to you?” to which Logan replies, “More,” and they begin to hold each other. Although the moment is cut short when Jean senses Scott is in danger from Madelyne, it’s still a powerful reminder of the romantic tension between her and Logan and reestablishes him as a potential alternate love interest for her.

This Love Triangle Is an Essential Part of the X-Men Comics

The love triangle between Scott, Jean, and Logan is one of the most famous elements of the X-Men mythology. When Logan is added to the team at the beginning of Chris Claremont’s famed run writing The Uncanny X-Men comics, his maverick attitude and ruthless crime-fighting tactics often lead him to clash with the classically heroic Scott, who serves as the team’s leader. The rivalry between them is exacerbated by Logan’s attraction to Jean, which he often forwardly alludes to despite her being in a relationship with Scott. These early stories in the Claremont era show the attraction as mostly one-sided, with Jean being firmly loyal to Scott even though she does view Logan as a friend.

A later tale in 1980’s Classic X-Men #1 retconned this by revealing that Jean's attraction to Logan leads to her deciding to leave the team for a time. A milestone shift in the dynamic also occurs in the Inferno crossover event, which X-Men '97 adapts. Logan also kisses Jean upon seeing her for the first time after she is presumed dead in The Dark Phoenix Saga. Although Logan, like the other X-Men, has his inhibitions reduced by Madelyne’s psychic influence at the time, Jean, who is currently on the separate team X-Factor, is in control of herself and is shown to enjoy the kiss even though she is frustrated with him for being so forward in initiating it. Future stories continued to cater to fans of the pairing with brief moments like this, but Jean ultimately remained committed to Scott, with the pair getting married in a 1994 comic.

The next major shifts in the dynamic are instead instigated by Scott’s behavior. For much of Grant Morrison’s groundbreaking run on New X-Men, Scott’s mental health is deteriorating following his possession by the mutant supervillain Apocalypse. This leads his marriage to become increasingly strained. During this tense period, Jean does kiss Logan once, but he surprisingly shuts down the possibility of them moving into a relationship, stating, “It would never work between us,” and encouraging her to be patient with Scott. Scott turns to his new teammate, reformed villain Emma Frost, for advice, but winds up entering into a psychic affair with her, which Emma’s adopted daughters, the psychic quintuplets known as the Stepford Cuckoos, tell Jean about.

In the Planet X storyline in which the team combats a particularly destructive plot of Magneto’s, Scott tells Emma that he wants to genuinely try to improve his mental health and that he has made a choice, but he is interrupted and Jean is killed before he can reveal what that choice is. In Morrison’s final story arc, Here Comes Tomorrow, Jean is resurrected 150 years later into an apocalyptic timeline, which she erases by mentally encouraging the present-day Scott to remain in a relationship with Emma and commit to running Professor Xavier’s school for mutants together. In the recent era of comics in which the X-Men live on the mutant nation of Krakoa, it is implied that Jean, who is resurrected again, is in a polyamorous relationship with Logan and Scott, with the latter also possibly being simultaneously involved with Emma at points.

'X-Men '97' Could Have Jean Choose Wolverine

The live-action X-Men movies foregrounded Jean and Logan's connection, but X-Men: The Animated Series replicates the triangle’s usual dynamic. In the series, Logan is clearly in love with Jean (Catherine Disher) and his resulting jealous resentment of Scott (Norm Spencer) is often quite obvious, resulting in some of the show’s most famous and heavily memed scenes. However, the idea of Logan having any kind of genuine romantic relationship with Jean isn’t seriously considered, as the series, which was ostensibly intended for child audiences, likely wouldn’t have been allowed to show Jean being unfaithful to Scott, whom she gets engaged to at the end of Season 1.

X-Men ’97 has clearly been given much greater freedom to portray adult themes and content. The new series has taken advantage of this flexibility to add greater depth to its political themes while also featuring some more overtly sexual references and jokes, so it seems genuinely possible that it could deliver a mature storyline in which Scott and Jean’s marriage continues to deteriorate in light of the revelations about Madelyne, possibly even resulting in them entering into relationships with other characters, like Logan and Emma, should the latter make an appearance in the new series.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

