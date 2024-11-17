Wolverine has partnered up with another mutant in this latest Iron Studios figure — and sadly for Wade Wilson, it's not Deadpool. To pay homage to an iconic scene in X-Men '97, he and Gambit's team-up scene from Season 1 becomes immortalized in this latest MiniCo Figure. The item is now available for pre-order and is set to come out next year.

This 9.1" figure will have Gambit (voiced by A.J. LoCascio) on top of Wolverine (Cal Dodd), as the duo runs on the field. Its retail price is $54.99 USD, but as it's currently on pre-order, customers only have to pay an $11 deposit in advance — it is non-refundable, and you must agree to pay the full price upon release. This Gambit and Wolverine MiniCo figure has an expected shipping date in Q2 2025, and it's now available on the Iron Studios website. If you want these characters separately, both characters have an individual MiniCo figure release.

While Wolverine is now sold out, Gambit is still available to purchase for $39.99 USD.

Since the show came out in March, X-Men '97 has become the highest-rated Marvel Studios project on Rotten Tomatoes, with a near-perfect critics score of 99 percent and an average audience score of 94 percent. Season 1 has released a total of 10 episodes, and while it has yet to be announced when Season 2 will drop, it was reported that it's currently in development and two more X-Teams will be featured in the next installment.

Will Gambit Ever Get His Own Marvel Movie?

While Gambit has been featured in the animated shows, this mutant has yet to have his solo movie. Before Deadpool & Wolverine, this superhero appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch. Since then, he hasn't had any other appearances until the 2024 Marvel blockbuster. Gambit was close to having his own solo film, with Channing Tatum as the lead star, but the project never made it out of development. The solo film was originally scheduled to be released in 2014, with Josh Zetumer penning a script. In addition, multiple directors, like Ruper Wyatt and Doug Liman signed up for the project, but the film was eventually pulled from its release schedule following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

While a Gambit solo film may never see the light of day, Tatum was finally able to play the superhero in Deadpool & Wolverine as a supporting character. While it's uncertain how or when the character will return in the MCU, a deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine has Tatum's Gambit surviving the void and looking towards a sling ring portal, hinting at a potential comeback.

X-Men '97 is available to stream on Disney+.

