Christmas is upon us, and in addition to Marvel releasing new episodes of What If…? every day to celebrate the holidays, the studio is also delivering another gift to fans of its highest-rated animated series. Now playing on the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube is the X-Men ‘97’s Yule Log, the live version of a fire inside the X-Mansion with a photo of Professor X hanging above the flames, in addition to Magneto’s helmet sitting in the chair beside a pillow that’s been ravaged by Wolverine’s claws. Also featured in the Yule are Scott Summers’ glasses to keep his optic blast in check, as well as a photo of him and his wife, Jean Grey, and his signature visor that he wears into battle when the sunglasses come off.

X-Men ‘97 took the world by storm earlier this year upon its premiere, garnering nearly perfect reviews of 99% from critics and 91% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, proving itself to be the perfect continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, which last aired in 1996. The show ended on a cliffhanger after different members of the X-Men team were blasted through time, with some of them ending up in Ancient Egypt at the same time as Apocalypse, the legendary mutant villain portrayed by Oscar Isaac in X-Men: Apocalypse, the critically panned Fox X-Men movie. It’s unknown when X-Men ‘97 will pick up the story with Season 2; Marvel’s full release schedule for 2025 was released back in October, and X-Men ‘97 was absent from it, leaving the earliest window for the show to premiere in early 2026.

Who Voices All the Mutants in 'X-Men ’97'?

The only three cast members to appear in all nine episodes of X-Men ‘97 Season 2 include Geoge Buza, who voices Beast, Cal Dodd, who plays the legendary clawed mutant Wolverine, and Holly Chou, who primarily voices Jubilee but also plays a Judge and OZT member in the series. Cast members appearing in eight episodes include Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey/Madelyne Pryor, Lenore Zann as Rogue, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, and J.P. Karliak as Morph. Ross Marquand also voices both Professor X and Apocalypse, as well as Gui Agustini as Roberto and Chris Britton as Mister Sinister.

The X-Men ‘97 Christmas Yule is now streaming live on Marvel’s YouTube channel. Check out the stream above and watch X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.

Your changes have been saved X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Cast Jennifer Hale , Chris Potter , Alison Sealy-Smith , Lenore Zann , Cal Dodd , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Chris Britton , George Buza Seasons 1 Distributor Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men Directors Jake Castorena

