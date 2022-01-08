Cal Dodd posted to Twitter a picture of himself back in the recording booth yesterday to record for the new revival series on Disney+.

Cal Dodd, the original voice actor for Wolverine for the 1997 X-Men: The Animated Series, posted to Twitter a picture of himself back in the recording booth yesterday to record for the new revival series on Disney+. It seems like the group is back for more amazing adventures as the classic mutants from Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

Disney+ announced their intention to revive the classic series back in November on Disney+ Day, announcing that the beloved 1997 series would get a reboot called X-Men ‘97. The series would follow the characters right where the story left off in the original series, giving fans of the show a great dose of nostalgia.

Dodd posted the photo of him recording his well-known Wolverine voice work on Twitter, stating “Guess what I was doing in the studio today? SO great to be back!!!” Alongside Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton will also be returning to play both their old characters as well as new ones for the series.

Fans were ecstatic to hear that the series was underway as many remember the iconic series. “I’m now 45 as of this past November and this post still managed to give me a giddy thrill reaction to the very thought,” one fan wrote. “So excited for this! I can already tell you its gonna need a hefty amount of Colossus. Please for the love of every god, put Colossus in more than 2-3 episodes. Please, please please. Def gonna stay up on the activity,” wrote another.

The revival of this amazing series will give fans a nice dose of nostalgia as well as give fans of the characters something to watch as they continue to wait for these characters to join the MCU. Check out Dodd's photo below:

