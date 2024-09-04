While most Marvel movies are all streaming on Disney+, there's a film approaching its 10-year anniversary that is making waves on another streaming platform. X-Men: Apocalypse, the 2016 installment in the Fox X-Men franchise which sees Oscar Isaac take on the lead role of the titular villain, has landed as the #9 most popular movie to watch on Max. Yes, that's right, a Marvel movie is dominating the Max streaming charts. The film takes place in the 1980s and sees the X-Men band together to face their most powerful threat yet, En Sabah Nur, who plans to destroy the world. In addition to Isaac, X-Men: Apocalypse also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicholas Hoult, and currently boasts scores of 47% from critics and 65% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

X-Men: Apocalypse was written by Simon Kinberg, with Bryan Singer and Michael Dougherty also receiving credit for the screenplay, along with Jack Kirby and Stan Lee for their contributions of the X-Men characters. Singer also directed the film, which marked his fourth time helming an X-Men movie, previously directing X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), which is widely regarded as the best X-Men movie in the franchise. Singer's most recent work came in 2018 on the film Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of the legendary British rock band Queen, and its lead singer Freddie Mercury, in the days before their iconic performance at Live Aid in 1985. The film won four Oscars, including Best Sound Mixing and Editing, Best Film Editing, and Rami Malek for Best Lead Actor.

What Else Is Popular To Stream on Max?

The Martian has been making waves on Max since premiering on the platform at the start of this month, as well as Kevin Costner's passion project, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. The Watchers, which was directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, currently occupies the #1 spot, with Harry Potter movies filling out much of the rest of the top 10. The Wizarding World has films in the #3 spot (Sorcerer's Stone), #6 (Chamber of Secrets), #8 (Prisoner of Azkaban), and #10 (Goblet of Fire).

