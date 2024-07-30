The Big Picture Hugh Jackman shared emotional moment of finally wearing Wolverine's yellow and blue suit after years of black leather ensembles.

Fans eagerly anticipated seeing Wolverine in classic comic book attire on the big screen, a departure from past dark aesthetics.

Jackman's iconic turn in the suit symbolizes a shift in superhero adaptations towards honoring source material and pleasing long-time fans.

At a digital press conference celebrating the phenomenal success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman shared an unforgettable moment from his long tenure as Wolverine: finally wearing the character's iconic yellow and blue suit. Joined by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Kevin Feige, Jackman opened up about the emotional experience of donning the classic X-Men costume, a moment that fans have eagerly anticipated for decades.

The highlight was putting on that suit, the yellow and blue suit, Jackman revealed, clearly happy as he recalled the momentous occasion. The long-awaited event marks the first time audiences see Wolverine in his traditional comic book attire on the big screen, a stark departure from the black leather ensembles of the past. Jackman reflected on the discussions about Wolverine's costume dating back to the franchise's early days in 1999.

"There were studio execs in charge who knew that The Matrix had been a big hit. And The Matrix had black leather, so let’s put them in black leather,” he explained, referencing the trend at the time for sleek, dark aesthetics in action films. This decision led to the black leather look that became synonymous with the X-Men films, a far cry from the vivid, colorful costumes fans knew from the comics.

Why is Wolverine's Costume Important?

Image via Marvel Studios

The shift from black leather to the vibrant yellow and blue of Wolverine's classic suit is more than just a change in wardrobe — it's a symbolic embrace of the character's roots and a nod to longtime fans. Jackman shared the palpable reaction on set when he first appeared in the costume. “There was just a hush, and you could feel that everyone was like, going, ‘Oh, okay.’ This is a moment that should’ve happened 24 years ago.”

The actor's comments highlight a broader trend in superhero adaptations: a growing appreciation for staying true to the source material, even in costume design. For many fans, seeing Jackman in the yellow and blue suit is not just a visual treat but a fulfillment of a long-held desire to see the X-Men represented as they are in the comics.

Jackman's reflection on this iconic moment comes as Deadpool & Wolverine ushers in the Mutant Era of the MCU, bringing beloved characters and their iconic looks to life with new reverence and authenticity. His enthusiasm for finally wearing the suit underscores the film's commitment to honoring the legacy of these characters while forging new paths within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Deadpool & Wolverine continues to dominate the box office and set the stage for future mutant-centric stories, fans can look forward to seeing more faithful adaptations of their favorite heroes and villains. Jackman's iconic turn as Wolverine, complete with the classic costume, is hopefully just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting new chapter for the MCU.

Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes stories from Deadpool & Wolverine and beyond.

Find Tickets Now