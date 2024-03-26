The Big Picture X-Men was groundbreaking, shifting the perception of superhero films forever.

Bryan Singer aimed to make the film more serious than the comics to reach a wider audience.

Despite banning comics on set, the actors still broke the rules.

While comic book films have grown into the dominant force in popular culture within the past two decades, there was certainly a time when the genre itself was a far more risky prospect. Although the Batman and Superman franchises had both been popular, films inspired by comic books began to dwindle in popularity in the 1990s, with flops like Judge Dredd, Batman & Robin, Steel, and Spawn signifying an uncertain future for the genre. However, the unspoken trepidation about superhero films changed forever thanks to the release of X-Men in 2000, which both revitalized the genre and kicked off an immensely popular franchise. Despite arguably shaping the future of superhero dominance in the movies, comic books were banned from the set of X-Men by director Bryan Singer.

Comic Books Were Banned From the Set of ‘X-Men'

Although there had been several successful films based on DC properties before the 21st century, Marvel had a much more checkered history when it came to live-action adaptations. The first Marvel comic book adaptation ever, Howard the Duck, was a notorious box office bomb that essentially ruined the brand for over a decade. While Blade was a hit in 1998, the Wesley Snipes film was squarely aimed at an adult audience, drawing in audiences familiar with R-rated action films of the 1990s. The first X-Men film was Marvel’s first attempt at courting a four-quadrant blockbuster audience. Since the future of all Marvel adaptations was resting on its shoulders, X-Men was certainly saddled with tremendous expectations.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In an attempt to prove that the franchise could be taken seriously, Singer was hired to direct X-Men based on the success of his neo-noir thriller The Usual Suspects and the Stephen King adaptation Apt Pupil. Singer intended for the film to be grounded in real emotional stakes that would allow it to reach viewers outside a core audience of comic book readers. According to Hugh Jackman, Singer was concerned that the film would be misperceived as “children’s entertainment” if it was directly based on the comics. Jackman revealed that Singer "really wanted to take comic book characters seriously, as real three-dimensional characters," and was concerned that "people who don’t understand these comics might think they’re two-dimensional."

The concerns about striking the right tonal balance are understandable, as some viewers may have only associated the franchise with the family-friendly X-Men: The Animated Series, which was immensely popular in the 1990s. Even if X-Men: The Animated Series was courting a different audience than what 20th Century Fox wanted for their film adaptation, Singer’s stigma against comic books was ignorant of the X-Men franchise’s proud literary history. The X-Men comics were groundbreaking in how they addressed social issues, including discrimination, hate speech, and politics. Despite being barred from reading comics initially, Jackman admitted that Kevin Feige helped expose him to the franchise’s greatest hits. Jackman credits Feige's suggestions about which X-Men comics to read as the primary reason they have “stayed friends ever since."

‘X-Men’ Changed Comic Book Cinema Forever

Image via 20th Century Fox

While Singer’s comments about the franchise’s source material may have rubbed many comic book readers the wrong way, X-Men was a massive success that paved the groundwork for future Marvel adaptations. Although the film was not necessarily as colorful as the comics that inspired it, X-Men nailed the team dynamic that was so essential within the franchise’s history. A strong focus on the moral and ethical differences between Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Erik Lehnsherr (Ian McKellen) allowed the film to delve into relevant debates about stigmatization and nonviolence that reflected the comics’ cultural impact.

While it inspired a franchise that was broadly successful, Singer’s avoidance of the comic books is evident in how X-Men handles some of its key characters. Despite being a fan favorite on X-Men: The Animated Series, James Marsden’s Cyclops is relegated to a background role in the film, and only serves as the third wheel in a romantic love triangle between Wolverine and Jean Grey (Famke Janssen). Similarly, Halle Berry’s depiction of Storm was saddled with a shaky accent and an underdeveloped set of powers that was not reflective of the prominent role she played in the comics.

Although the first trilogy of X-Men films was rather gloomy in tone, later installments in the X-Men franchise took more direct inspiration from the comic books. 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, often regarded as one of the best films in the series, was directly inspired by a popular comic book run of the same name by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The failings of X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix can be partially attributed to a complete misunderstanding of the source material by the films’ creative collaborators.

Bryan Singer Gives the ‘X-Men’ Franchise a Complicated Legacy

Close

Much of the X-Men franchise is mottled after Singer’s vision, as he returned to direct X2, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse. While it would be impossible to deny the impact he’s had on the genre at large, the disturbing allegations of sexual abuse leveled against Singer give the X-Men franchise a checkered legacy. Singer has been absent from Hollywood after he was fired from the production of Bohemian Rhapsody midway through production and replaced by Dexter Fletcher. Although he’s been criticized by former collaborators, Singer’s patterns of abuse make the X-Men films particularly challenging to rewatch with objectivity.

The controversy surrounding Singer is unfortunately not an isolated incident within the X-Men franchise, as X-Men: The Last Stand director Brett Ratner has also been accused of sexual misconduct. While it's unfortunate that these abusers were enabled by their films’ success, the X-Men franchise has always been one that supports marginalized communities. The groundbreaking LGBTQ representation within the Disney+ series X-Men ‘97 only signifies how much the franchise has grown since its inception. Hopefully, future iterations of the X-Men film franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue on this positive trajectory.

X-Men is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+