Don’t Worry, You Can See Hugh Jackman’s Butt in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ on Disney+

There is something special about the release of X-Men: Days of Future Past on Disney+: It features Hugh Jackman‘s uncensored butt. The 2014 X-Men flick is the first of the live-action features to make its way to Disney+. It joins X-Men animated shows including the beloved ’90s X-Men series and the 2009 Wolverine and the X-Men Marvel show.

But, unlike those animated shows, Days of Future Past is the only place you’ll be able to see Wolverine’s tookus in all its glory. Over the weekend, Jackman made sure to highlight this special factoid while celebrating Days of Future Past‘s release on Disney+. Jackman hopped on Instagram to share some photos of his X-Men character and the movie poster. He captioned those photos with a cheeky (heh) sentiment, writing, “Days Of Future Past becomes the first movie to air on Disney+ uncensored. That was my future but let’s be honest … it’s more like my past.”

In addition to Jackman’s uncensored butt, fans have noticed the Disney+ version of Days of Future Past also includes a “fuck”. While it’s all well and good for the streamer to honor the original version of the movie, it also raises some questions about what Disney+’s protocol is when it comes to censoring material. Previously, the streamer made headlines when it was revealed it had gone to great (and supremely weird) lengths to censor Daryl Hannah‘s butt in Splash when the 1984 comedy was released. Disney+ was also a big part of the conversation around the removal of two “fucks” in Hamilton, a fact revealed by its star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

X-Men: Days of Future Past is now available to stream on Disney+. You can check out Hugh Jackman’s chuckle-worthy post below. For more, why not take a gander at our worst to best ranking of every X-Men movie (so far)?