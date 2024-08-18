The Big Picture X-Men: Days of Future Past remains one of the most rewatchable X-Men movies.

The film successfully embraced time travel, despite introducing plot holes.

Confusing choices in the movie oddly make it the best, as it enables character development.

It's been ten years since X-Men: Days of Future Past debuted, and it hasn't lost an ounce of its original effectiveness. It remains one of the most rewatchable movies in the franchise, even more so now that Deadpool & Wolverine has us reminiscing about the entire 20th Century Fox era. The conundrum of the X-Men series was made even more puzzling when the prequel entries began, introducing younger versions of beloved characters and offering timelines and backstories that spurred more than a couple of contradictions. Why not embrace the chaos by adding time travel and overlapping the various casts and story arcs? That's exactly what Days of Future Past decided to do. Time brings clarity, and the decade since its release has given ample space to pick apart the plot and question a choice or two. That notwithstanding, it holds up impressively well. Days of Future Past primed itself for plot holes but managed to make none of them matter.

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' Came at a Confusing Time for X-Men Movies

By the time Days of Future Past came around, the X-Men continuity had already been fairly difficult to track. X-Men: The Last Stand closed the original trilogy by de-powering (un-Mutant-ing?) Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) and killing off players like Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Scott / Cyclops (James Marsden), and Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), but an end-credits scene showed Charles waking up in a hospital room, even though we watched Jean disintegrate his body completely. That wasn't entirely an off-the-wall move (Charles transferred his consciousness into the body of his comatose twin brother, a concept from the comics that was foreshadowed earlier in the movie) but the presence of Moira MacTaggert (Olivia Williams) upon Charles' awakening was the first of many head-scratching Fox-canon tidbits to come.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine was the first go at an X-Men prequel, and the backstories of Logan / Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Charles, and Scott that it attempted were so wholly incongruent that they were, thankfully, ignored thereafter. Then we get X-Men: First Class, the start of a new age of X-Men films, offering a soft reboot under the veil of prequels. It has its own Moira MacTaggert, though, played by Rose Byrne, establishing a relationship with Charles much deeper than the original trilogy would lead us to believe. Moreover, Raven / Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) is set up as Charles' adoptive sister, becoming one of the foremost figureheads of the franchise. Two characters that hardly even acknowledge each other's existence in the original trilogy are set up to be so closely knit that becoming estranged mentally and emotionally ruins Charles.

The Time Travel in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' Created Countless Plot Holes

The simplest type of plot hole is the basic mistake: continuity errors, contradictions, unresolved arcs, impossible occurrences, etc. The most egregious type, however, is the kind that makes you wonder, "Wait... why didn't they just [blank] instead of [blank]?" The illogical plot hole can make a character look dumb, a writer seem incompetent, and an audience feel utterly patronized. By opting for a plot centered on traveling to the past to alter the future, X-Men: Days of Future Past opened the door to a slew of plot hole problems.

If you can go back in time, why not kill so-and-so to prevent them from doing x, y, or z? Better yet, why not kill their parents so that they were never born in the first place? Avengers: Endgame dealt with this by explaining that any change made in the past creates a new branched timeline, rather than altering the present. Days of Future Past did the opposite, explicitly stating that changes in the past take hold and rewrite history. This should've bogged it down with more plot holes than any film can overcome, and yet, it works.

In the distant future, Dr. Bolivar Trask's (Peter Dinklage) Sentinel program, a robot army for tracking down and killing Mutant and Mutant gene carriers, has caused a devastating, apocalyptic war. The few surviving Mutants devise a plan, which is that Kitty Pryde (Elliot Page) can send Logan's consciousness back in time to his younger self. When Mystique assassinated Trask in 1973, public perception of Mutants was tarnished, and the Sentinel program was fast-tracked. If Logan can extinguish the tension between the Mutants at odds with one another and get them to deter Mystique from her murderous path, they have a shot at stopping the brutal war before it ever starts.

'X-Men: Days of Future Past's Confusing Choices Are What Make It the Best

If you scrutinize too closely at any given moment, Days of Future Past is bound to bewilder you. If Mystique was such a widely-known, influential public figure (world-changing, even), how was none of this addressed in the original trilogy, in which Mystique is sidelined as a glorified henchman? Why even send Logan back to 1973, of all times? At that point, the younger Charles (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) could not have been more opposed to one another. The hurdles worsen, too. Charles was without his powers, Magneto was imprisoned behind virtually impenetrable security, and the development of the Sentinel program was already well underway.

Days of Future Past took every burden and worked them in their favor. Every potential plot hole is answered by arriving at shaky logical ground purely in service of the emotional life of these characters. You go to a year in which Charles is without his power, sunken into a depressive state so that he has room to grow. In the future, he and Magneto (Ian McKellen) are hard-fought allies. In 1973, there was a relationship to mend. The X-Men were largely disbanded, and Mystique was a rogue agent, off on her own and bent on retribution. A young, distraught Charles, completely dismayed with humanity and devoid of hope, gets to converse with his older self, seeking wisdom and guidance in the franchise's most poignant scene.

If the most logical choices were made alone, Days of Future Past may have been a fairly solid, ultimately forgettable action flick. Logic doesn't matter if we empathize with what comes of illogical decision-making. You don't simply travel to the past and remove key villainous players from the equation. With Mystique at the center, choosing to spare a life is the catalyst that could save the world. From that position, any plot hole is forgivable. They can rewrite the timeline however they please, through whatever illogical means they'd like. Then, when our disbelief is tactfully suspended, we can fully enjoy Quicksilver (Evan Peters) stealing the show in slow-motion, a peak dystopian Mutant battle, and Magneto at his beautifully theatrical best.

