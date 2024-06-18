With Deadpool & Wolverine soon to hit theaters on July 26th, it's the perfect time to rewatch all the X-Men and Deadpool movies! Often referred to as the "Foxverse," there are 11 mutant movies and 2 Deadpool movies from 20th Century Fox. When X-Men was released in 2000, the superhero genre was still finding its footing. Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman had opened the doors, and Marvel had barely entered the chat with Blade and Howard the Duck. It was a simpler time. Flash forward to 2024, and there are over 100 films belonging to the superhero genre.

Credit must be given to the series that preceded them, but it was the cinematic escapades of the comic counterparts that made the likes of Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, and The X-Men mainstream figures. With Deadpool crashing the party back in 2016, fans have been demanding to see him cross blades with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine ever since. While "comic book fatigue" is being hotly debated online, Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to prove the naysayers wrong, already breaking the pre-sale record for R-rated movies. Anyone looking to brush up on the duo's history, feel free to use this as a cheat sheet for your rewatching homework.

13 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Directed by Gavin Hood

Image via 20th Century Studios

"The Merc with a Mouth" is the phrase most associated with the character Deadpool. One has to wonder whose idea it was then to shut that mouth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Were it not for Ryan Reynolds' and Tim Miller's release of the short clip from their take on Deadpool, the world may never have seen Reynolds get the chance at redemption he so clearly deserved. Luckily, that leaked clip started a frenzy online, and 7 years after this Baraka-like version traumatized fans everywhere, the world got its first real Deadpool movie.

This portrayal of Deadpool wasn't the film's only failing. Many fans were unhappy with the change in Wolverine and Sabertooth's (Liev Schreiber) backstory, or the depiction of Gambit, despite Taylor Kitsch's best efforts. In spite of the movie's struggles, it earned a surprising amount of nominations at the Teen Choice Awards and the Scream Awards. However, the only win it took home was for Reynolds in his supporting role, which somehow foreshadowed his future success.

12 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' (2019)

Directed by Simon Kinberg

Image via 20th Century Studios

Every X-Men fan knows the story of Jean Grey and The Phoenix and how she became The Dark Phoenix. X-Men: The Animated Series set the standard back in 1992, and the cartoon did it so well that no film has lived up to it since. X-Men: Dark Phoenix attempted to give the tale a new spin by starring Sophie Turner, formerly the Queen of the North, on HBO's Game of Thrones.

Writer and director Simon Kinberg chose to introduce a new character, Vuk, played by Jessica Chastain, and a new race, the D'Bari, instead of using the original comic characters, Empress Lilandra and the Shi'ar or the Hellfire Club. Kinberg had this to say regarding the decision: "...all of those felt like they were going to start to compete with the main story of Jean and her emotional crack-up and the breakup of the X-Men family." But at the end of the day, he takes full responsibility for the film failing to find its footing. "I'm here, and I'm saying when a movie doesn't work, put it on me."

11 'X-Men: Apocalypse' (2016)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via 20th Century Fox

X-Men: Apocalypse is a conundrum. Preceded by X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past, both well received, and starring Oscar Isaac as the titular villain, it had all the ingredients to be a success. Some blame Bryan Singer despite his direction of Days of Future Past, resulting in high critic and audience praise. Some point to the bewildering character design of Apocalypse, an esteemed villain that many fans adored the original design of. Writer Simon Kinberg worked on both it and Days of Future Past as well.

Whatever the real reason, or a more likely combination of factors, this one simply failed to come together for X-Men fans. Its predecessors hold scores in the high 80s and 90s on Rotten Tomatoes, while Apocalypse has 47% for a critic score and a slightly higher 65% for its audience score. That 65% comes in part due to the return of Evan Peters' Quicksilver andthe additionn of Olivia Munn's Psylocke.

10 'The New Mutants' (2020)

Directed by Josh Boone

Image via 20th Century Studios

It's fair to say The New Mutants is a mixed bag. Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams lead the cast, with Alice Braga and Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton joining. Suffering low scores across the board, it's essential to acknowledge several factors that worked against it. The New Mutants wasn't orchestrated to be your typical giant superhero flick. This was an attempt to bring the world of mutants into the horror landscape, a feat it might have succeeded at if it hadn't restrained itself with a PG-13 rating.

The film was also delayed, reshot, and reworked several times before eventually landing in August 2020, just after the pandemic's peak and before many people had started returning to theaters. Where the movie succeeds is largely thanks to Taylor-Joy and her Magik. The entire cast is strong throughout, but it's Majik's personal journey and her ability to see her power as a blessing that remind viewers that being different is to be celebrated, not feared.

9 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006)

Directed by Brett Ratner

Image via 20th Century Studios

X-Men trilogies have a habit of not being able to stick the landing. X-Men and X2 both did very well with audiences and helped create the kind of superhero craving that the MCU could later ride all the way to Endgame. So what went wrong? X-Men: The Last Stand did change hands from director Bryan Singer to Brett Ratner, but it was the choice to try and shove in the story of The Dark Phoenix that did it in.

The Phoenix Saga is precisely that: a saga spanning 18 comics released in two separate chunks during its initial run. Even when the animated series decided to portray it in the 90s, they knew to give it multiple episodes and leave that room to breathe in the middle, so the story played out faithfully to its origins. Trying to go through all of those beats in under two hours isn't enough; it demands too many characters, and too much story is left out.

8 'The Wolverine' (2013)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via 20th Century Fox

Based on a popular comic story by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller, where Wolverine journeys to Japan and faces his past, it serves as James Mangold's first foray into the world of The Wolverine. The character Mariko (Tao Okamoto) was based on Lady Mariko from the 1975 novel Shogun by James Clavell. We also get the introduction of Yukio, played by Rila Fukushima, who was a welcome addition to the fight scenes, more than keeping pace with Jackman's Wolverine.

A certain action sequence on top of high-speed passenger trains required a healthy amount of suspended disbelief, but the action was solid throughout, with the setting of Japan serving as the perfect backdrop. All of the seeds were there for Mangold's success four years later with Logan, where he teamed up again with one of the writers of The Wolverine, Scott Frank. After the mess that was X-Men Origins: Wolverine, it was a welcome return to form for Wolvie.

7 'X-Men' (2000)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via 20th Century Studios

X-Men set the stage for all future mutant movies. Patrick Stewart was picked for Professor X, a genius casting move well-loved by fans, and Ian McKellen gave us an illustrious turn as Magneto. This was also the beginning of Hugh Jackman's decades-long run as Wolverine. While many were unhappy with Rogue (Anna Paquin) being portrayed as pretty much a kid, much like the absent Jubilee would have been in other iterations, the overall satisfaction with the film's casting was high. The rest of the team starred Halle Berry as Storm, Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, and James Marsden as Cyclops.

Singer made an interesting choice by focusing on the villain's backstory here, Magneto, instead of the hero's. It's one thing that the world of X-Men has always had in common with Batman's: the villain's gallery is hardly ever unsympathetic, and their perspective is often more intriguing, or at least on par, with that of the hero. McKellen did an excellent job conveying that intricacy, and his chemistry with Stewart's Xavier fit perfectly for the pair's history.

6 'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Directed by David Leitch

Image via 20th Century Studios

Deadpool 2 is a zany, violent, and wickedly funny experience. Joining Deadpool's team of Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Weasel (TJ Miller), Domino (Zazie Beetz), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) for this ride are Cable (Josh Brolin) and Firefist (Julian Dennison). They pull Deadpool in different directions as he tries to get back a love lost, save a kid from a rough situation, and ensure a decent future exists for everyone.

Reynolds is in top form as Wade Wilson, as is Zazie, the luckiest broad on the planet. Cable brings his heart, grieving the loss of his family and desperate to save his timeline. Still, it's Firefist, aka Russell, an arrogant kid drunk with power and jaded by abusive men, who truly grounds the film and makes the entire plot meaningful and worthwhile. He can make even the most cavalier of mercenaries care about something outside his own selfish wants. It served as a worthy sequel and even gave fans an uncanny prediction that would come to fruition with Deadpool & Wolverine.

5 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via 20th Century Studios

X-Men: Days of Future Past tied the timelines of the original X-Men trilogy with those of the new cast from X-Men: First Class. First Class, directed by Matthew Vaughn, introduced the viewers to younger versions of Professor X (James McAvoy), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), and Beast (Nicholas Hoult). In Days of Future Past, Singer sends a future version of Wolverine back in time in a classic time twist move to unite Magneto and Xavier and convince them to save Boliver Trask (Peter Dinklage).

In the past, Quicksilver (Peters) got his introduction and a fan-favorite scene in a kitchen. Kitty Pride (Elliot Page) is introduced in the future with the conveniently placed power to transport Wolverine back into the mind of his younger self. With a tight focus on the bonds between the team members, both past and future, the film balanced their relationships with an appropriate amount of action and suspense. Audiences can be grateful we didn't end up with Vaughn's completely different version of the film, as this one was a huge success.