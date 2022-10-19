2023 will be the year of the X-Men. Not because Marvel Studios has confirmed an official movie featuring the world’s favorite group of mutants, but the signs are all there. With Professor X (Patrick Stewart) making his MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hugh Jackman reprising his Wolverine role in Deadpool 3, and even She-Hulk asking about the mutants, we all know they are coming our way sooner or later. What we didn’t know is that there is a whole new way to anticipate the mutants’ return.
First announced today, The Uncanny Experience is a fan event that is set to gather X-Men fans in Minnesota for a weekend of exclusive celebration of the X-universe. There’s no better place to welcome this event than the Xavier Mansion, so a historic building will be set up to accommodate attendees of the inaugural event.
The date is also timely: The fan event happens on September 16 and 17, 2023, which is around the time that the highly anticipated animated series X-Men ’97 is set to premiere. The 10-episode show will be a Disney+ exclusive, and it is a direct sequel to the popular 90s animated series that hugely helped popularize the outcast mutants across the world. X-Men: The Animated Series aired on the Fox Kids channel for five seasons and 76 episodes, from 1992 to 1997.
Much like any other major fan event, The Uncanny Experience will feature exciting guests that include voice cast members from X-Men ‘97 Lenore Zann (Rogue) and Cal Dodd (Wolverine), plus legendary comic book writer Chris Claremont, who co-created many X-Men fan-favorites like Psylocke, Kitty Pride, Emma Frost, and Gambit. Claremont also penned the iconic Uncanny X-Men comic book series for over a decade. Other special guests are yet to be announced.
The Uncanny Experience tickets vary according to what you want to witness. It’s safe to say the event will include traditional convention activities like celebrity autographs, comic book sellers, cosplayers, and more. You can already check out the different tiers and purchase your tickets at The Uncanny Experience website.
You can find out more about the event by watching the trailer and checking out their recruitment manifest below:
Are you gifted? Enroll in the Xavier Institute and discover your community. As the nation’s first academic center for mutant excellence, we support and advocate for those seeking to evolve their talents to ensure they reach their full mutated potential. You are cordially invited to attend the Xavier Institute’s inaugural open house event on September 16th & 17th, 2023. You have the opportunity to meet fellow mutated students and faculty while touring the campus. You may even encounter famous mutant alumni while wandering our halls or enter the Hellfire Club, if you dare. Our educational panel programming led by industry professionals in entertainment will be your guide into the inner workings behind their nostalgia-inducing creations and contributions to pop culture. Hear talks on mutant current affairs by those on the front lines of world-building. Activities include an X-cellent Vendor Market, Cosplay Contest, After Party, and more. At Xavier Institute, you will be immersed in a world you’ve always dreamed of.