2023 will be the year of the X-Men. Not because Marvel Studios has confirmed an official movie featuring the world’s favorite group of mutants, but the signs are all there. With Professor X (Patrick Stewart) making his MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hugh Jackman reprising his Wolverine role in Deadpool 3, and even She-Hulk asking about the mutants, we all know they are coming our way sooner or later. What we didn’t know is that there is a whole new way to anticipate the mutants’ return.

First announced today, The Uncanny Experience is a fan event that is set to gather X-Men fans in Minnesota for a weekend of exclusive celebration of the X-universe. There’s no better place to welcome this event than the Xavier Mansion, so a historic building will be set up to accommodate attendees of the inaugural event.

The date is also timely: The fan event happens on September 16 and 17, 2023, which is around the time that the highly anticipated animated series X-Men ’97 is set to premiere. The 10-episode show will be a Disney+ exclusive, and it is a direct sequel to the popular 90s animated series that hugely helped popularize the outcast mutants across the world. X-Men: The Animated Series aired on the Fox Kids channel for five seasons and 76 episodes, from 1992 to 1997.

Image via Marvel

Much like any other major fan event, The Uncanny Experience will feature exciting guests that include voice cast members from X-Men ‘97 Lenore Zann (Rogue) and Cal Dodd (Wolverine), plus legendary comic book writer Chris Claremont, who co-created many X-Men fan-favorites like Psylocke, Kitty Pride, Emma Frost, and Gambit. Claremont also penned the iconic Uncanny X-Men comic book series for over a decade. Other special guests are yet to be announced.

The Uncanny Experience tickets vary according to what you want to witness. It’s safe to say the event will include traditional convention activities like celebrity autographs, comic book sellers, cosplayers, and more. You can already check out the different tiers and purchase your tickets at The Uncanny Experience website.

You can find out more about the event by watching the trailer and checking out their recruitment manifest below: