It won’t be too much longer before the X-Men begin to make their presence known in the MCU. With the iconic mutant team possessing one of the largest rosters in comic book history, the possibilities of entertaining and unique mutants available for big-screen entrances are endless. Sure, everyone loves Wolverine and Cyclops, but there is an embarrassment of riches in the X-Men's lore.

There are so many mutants, in fact, that it’s easy to forget many of the X-Men who once slapped an X on their chest and ran into battle. So the question becomes: which of Charles Xavier’s forgotten children of the atom would make the best addition to the MCU? Because our mutant power is to fantasy cast, this list will break down some of the best mutants to join the MCU based on their live-action potential, abilities, and how well they would fit into the franchise's distinctive world.

10 Thunderbird III

A Fiery Addition to the MCU

The charismatic and affluent Neal Shaara, also known as the third Thunderbird, should be up for serious consideration as a member of the MCU’s X-Men team. His background as a member of a wealthy Indian family would offer a valued and different perspective as a mutant while playing to the X-Men’s strengths of including international recruits. It also doesn’t hurt that his heat powers, which include allowing him to create solar plasma, would make him a strong fighter to have at the X-Men’s disposal.

While Neal couldn’t be expected to replace the void left by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), having a brash, rich recruit would cause the type of drama in the mansion that X-Men comics are known for. Thunderbird’s addition to the team would bring a built-in storyline of a character learning there’s more to being a hero than fun powers when he experiences his first unexpected setback.

9 Forgetmenot

The Most Forgettable of all X-Men

An X-Man who will never receive credit for the many contributions he made to the team, Forgetmenot is literally the most forgettable member of the team. His power is, for better or worse, to be forgotten. When Forgetmenot leaves the field of vision of another person, they immediately lose all memory of seeing him, any actions they did together, and his existence is wiped from their brain. His power is so strong you’ll forget about him when you finish this sentence.

No one is suggesting he should receive a trilogy and then a prequel trilogy about his childhood, but in a franchise that likes a little humor with its action, Forgetmenot’s dry witticisms would be welcome to the group. His existence as a running joke throughout multiple films would be great if a director took the loose comedic approach, as seen in Thor: Ragnarok, to thread him throughout the story.