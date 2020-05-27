Mister Sinister Was Supposed to Be in Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’ Movie (Remember That?)

Hey, remember when dancing heartthrob Channing Tatum was going to play Gambit in a solo X-Men spinoff film? I’d totally forgotten about it, too! Obviously, the film is no longer going to happen (it was originally announced way back in 2014), but Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg recently revealed some interesting information about what the movie might have been like. Specifically, fan-favorite villain Mister Sinister was going to appear.

During a special watch-along event of X-Men: Days of Future Past with IGN, Kinberg let it slip that the end credits sequence from X-Men: Apocalypse was indeed supposed to set up the gene-splicing villain.

“We had a tease of it at the end of Apocalypse,” he said. “The Essex Corp is something that you see in a tag at the end of Apocalypse. We had talked about doing something with him, and I won’t get into the specifics of it since it’s no longer a 20th Century Fox property and now it’s part of the MCU. I have no idea what the plan is. But Mister Sinister was going to be part of the Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum.”

Interestingly, Kinberg also clarifies that the character was never cast, which means those rumors of Jon Hamm appearing as Mister Sinister in Josh Boone’s The New Mutants are likely untrue. (Drat.) And while we’re never going to see Tatum’s version of the Ragin’ Cajun, it probably won’t be long until Disney reboots the X-Men franchise and unleashes a whole new generation of mutants on us. (I, for one, cannot wait for them to bring back the Spiny Guy from X-Men: The Last Stand.) For more on the X-Men, read about how The New Mutants is secretly a Guns N’ Roses album