The Big Picture New Marvel Legends figure featuring Jean Grey and Phoenix Force suit available for pre-order on July 18 at 10 am PT.

Figure includes exchangeable hands and head, as well as Phoenix Force for a fully powered-up look.

Past Jean Grey figures have included X-Men '97 appearance and her X-Men film portrayal, while this release stands out with Phoenix Force feature.

Jean Grey rises from the ashes with this new Marvel Legends figure lineup from Hasbro. The X-Men superhero figure will be entering pre-orders today, according to ComicBook.com. Jean Grey is one of many superheroes featured in his Marvel Legends lineup, following in the footsteps of other X-Men characters that made it to the collection.

The name of this upcoming figure release is called "Jean Grey | Phoenix Force," where she dawns her iconic green and gold suit that's seen in the comics. It also includes exchangeable hands and head and the Phoenix Force that you can attach the figure on to. When fully built, it looks like Jean Grey is fully powered up, ready to use her power in full force. At the moment, the price for this X-Men figure has yet to be revealed, but it will be available for pre-order on July 18th at 10 am PT.

Hasbro has released numerous Jean Grey figures in the past. Some of them include a figure of her X-Men '97 appearance, as well as one from the X-Men 20th Century Fox films, portrayed by Famke Janssen. There is also a figure release to Jean Grey from the 1992 X-Men: Animated Series. What makes this upcoming release different from her past figure iterations is that this one features the Phoenix Force that was mentioned in this superhero franchise. Hasbro has released numerous figures under the Marvel Legends lineup. Recently, it released a figure of Man-Thing from Werewolf by Night, Iron Man's Hulkbuster Armor, and a couple of Venom figures, like Carnage and Venom.

Who Is Jean Grey?

Close

Jean Grey is a mutant in the X-Men franchise and has received numerous aliases throughout history. However, she's mostly known as Phoenix or Dark Phoenix. She has telepathic powers, which were awakened when she was still a child, and she's also one with the cosmic entity, known as the Phoenix Force.

This X-Men heroine was portrayed by numerous people. Janssen played the heroine in the 2000's X-Men movie, X2: X-Men United, and X-Men: The Last Stand. The role was then passed down to Sophie Turner, who played the role in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. In the latest Marvel Animation series, X-Men '97, Jean Grey is portrayed by Jennifer Hale.

Jansen was asked if she would be reprising her role in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film as trailers for the upcoming superhero picture featured a handful of returning X-Men cast members. The actress gave a vague response, saying "You never know."

X-Men '97 as well as the X-Men films, are available to stream on Disney+.