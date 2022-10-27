When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox all fans could think about is when X-Men will enter the MCU, and when they eventually do, fans will rejoice. However, Marvel Studios is continuously paving the path for the mutants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so far we understand Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a mutant in this universe, and fellow mutant, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), is making a debut with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Recently, on the red carpet of the film’s premiere Marvel Head Kevin Feige was asked the same question by Deadline, and he had the same answer as his namesake K.E.V.I.N gave to Jennifer Walters in the recently concluded She-Hulk series.

For the uninitiated, the finale of She-Hulk pulled the rug from under the fans’ feet by letting Tatiana Maslany’s titular character break the fourth wall in the most unexpected way. In the final moments of the show she breaks through the Disney+ interface and lands in the Marvel Studios’ office after seeing the writer's room and signing an NDA, she meets K.E.V.I.N. (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus) and asks for a better ending of the series. In her short conversation, she also asks the machine when the X-Men are coming.

Feige on the red carpet made a reference to show when a reporter asked the same question. "That's what Jennifer Walters just asked the robot in the final episode of She-Hulk, and I'll give you the same answer he gave, which is — I don't remember, no answer is what I think he gave," Feige said. However, he was quick to add, "But Deadpool and Wolverine [are both in the upcoming MCU installment Deadpool 3], you know, we're getting close."

Feige is notorious for cleverly dodging questions he’d not like to answer about the future of the MCU and this instance was no different. Though he pointed in the direction of Deadpool and Wolverine, both mutants, entering the MCU soon, and given he revealed during the 2019 Comic-Con that X-Men and mutants are interchangeable terms, we can assume Deadpool 3 will be the big ‘X-Men moment’ fans have been waiting for. Ryan Reynolds’ announced Hugh Jackman’s involvement in Deadpool 3 last month after skipping D23. During the expo, many expected features were announced like The Fantastic Four and the next Avengers’ features The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars but X-Men didn’t find a mention. Assuming Jackman’s Wolverine is the same we knew from Fox’s franchise, he’d certainly be the first one to arrive.

Deadpool 3 will premiere in theaters on November 8, 2024. You can check Feige’s comments below: