The Big Picture The idea for Magneto's helmet in the X-Men movies was almost an afterthought that solved the problem of Xavier's telepathy powers.

The helmet's powers were subtle enough for fans to accept without question, especially during the early days of superhero movies.

The X-Men are expected to make a comeback in the Marvel Universe, with appearances already doled out.

Back in 2000, when X-Men premiered in theaters and changed the game for superhero movies forever, there was one element that stood out for fans of the comic book and animated series franchise. In the live-action story, Magneto’s (Ian McKellen) helmet was not just a simple helmet – it protected him from the telepathic powers of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart). This week, almost a quarter of a century after the movie premiered, an X-Men screenwriter decided to reveal how they came up with that idea.

The revelation was pretty baffling. Turns out, the concept of Magneto’s helmet was barely thought through and came up almost as an afterthought. That’s what screenwriter David Hayter (Watchmen) wrote when a fan asked him on X (formerly Twitter) about the property of the metal helmet. Hayter was pretty straightforward and revealed that they decided the helmet was telepathy-proof after the director asked a simple question: “Why couldn’t Xavier just make Magneto go to sleep or something?”

Since none of the writers had an answer for that, they ended up making a decision that would become canon to the franchise. It also makes perfect sense when you consider that, as Xavier and Magneto were friends for years before becoming enemies, Magneto would certainly have found a way to protect his mind from being invaded or manipulated by Xavier. As to how that helmet works… we’ll just have to trust that Magneto found a way to put a barrier on Xavier’s unparalleled powers.

Fans Fully Bought X-Men's Magneto Helmet Idea

Image by Annamaria Ward

The helmet’s “powers" were also subtle enough for viewers to believe it and never question too much. Of course, back at that time, the novelty of superhero films was still fresh. X-Men was then one of the biggest high-profile adaptations of superhero comic books since 1978’s Superman, and it had action and adventure elements that immensely pleased fans – and it inspired a whole new generation of superhero fans and productions that would end up spawning the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The X-Men are about to make a highly anticipated comeback to the Marvel Universe. Even though the studio hasn’t officially announced a movie starring the group of mutants, Professor Xavier popped up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Beast (Kelsey Grammer) had a brief cameo in The Marvels and fans will once again get to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. We all know it is just a matter of time until the mutants return to the big screen.

You can check out Hayter’s tweet below:

Watch on Disney+