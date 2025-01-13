For the last six decades, one of comics' most beloved superhero teams has been Marvel's X-Men. These mutants have seen their fair share of iconic storylines, movies, TV shows, video games and action figures over the years. Now, as MCU fans wait for the full team to debut in the popular shared universe, Hasbro has unveiled their latest batch of Marvel Legends X-Men figures that’ll make even Wolverine smile.

The new six-inch scale X-Men Build-a-Figure wave includes Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Gambit, Cyclops, Marrow, Marvel’s Husk, and Fabian Cortez. Every figure, except Wolverine, comes with a Build-a-Figure piece to create Marvel's Nemesis. The X-Men franchise has been getting a ton of love lately with the release of X-Men '97 and Deadpool & Wolverine last year. Hasbro made a ton of figures to accommodate Marvel fans’ mutant craving. These new comic figures are a great addition to their Marvel Legends line. Particularly Wolverine, who’s seen in his Ultimate X-Men black costume. Each figure will be $24.99 USD.

“What Would You Prefer, Yellow Spandex?”