Elizabeth Olsen may not be as in love with Marvel as she once was, but there's certainly one thing that would get her back involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Scarlet Witch — and that's X-Men. The last time we saw Wanda Maximoff, she was being buried under the collapse of Mount Wundagore at the climax of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As we know by now, though, nobody seems to stay dead in the MCU for very long, just give it enough time. The Scarlet Witch is almost certain to return to our screens at some point — even if Olsen doesn't miss playing Wanda right now — and when she does, Olsen has been pretty clear about the direction in which she'd like her character to go, having previously criticized Marvel for how she was portrayed in Doctor Strange. During a panel at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con, Olsen was questioned about the transformations she envisions for Wanda's character upon her return to the MCU.

"Oh gosh, I just want to figure out the whole mutant thing, but none of us can do anything about it. We're not X-Men, but I would just love to explore that so much. X-Men was my first experience with superhero type films."

Image via Marvel Comics

Why Was Elizabeth Olsen Unhappy with Marvel?

Olsen previously told Vanity Fair she wasn't thrilled with the lack of communication between the writers of WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness, which saw her have to play the same arc twice in overlapping projects. WandaVision captivated audiences with its brilliant writing, taking the initially two-dimensional character of Wanda and intricately shaping her into a tragic figure.

The series explored the depths of her complexity, showcasing her pure intentions despite the necessity of causing suffering to achieve them. Wanda's journey through grief and personal struggles added layers of depth, making her a truly compelling and multi-dimensional character. That was all underwritten in Multiverse of Madness. Wanda was turned into a cartoon villain with designs of world domination, in a bizarre shift from the grieving mother the series had shown her as.

How Does Scarlet Witch Feature in the X-Men?

In the comics, the Scarlet Witch made her debut as a mutant character and played a crucial role in numerous significant storylines involving the X-Men. One notable arc that stirred controversy was the "House of M," where her actions led to the famous declaration of "no more mutants." This storyline had far-reaching consequences and left a lasting impact on the mutant community.

Olsen is expected to return to the role of Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming Disney+ show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.