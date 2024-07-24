The Big Picture The Multiverse Saga relies on nostalgia, but the MCU needs a fresh start for the X-Men.

The best move for the MCU would be to reboot the X-Men with the original First Class team from the comics.

Previous X-Men actors should have limited screen time to allow for a clean slate.

As the Multiverse Saga continues in full-swing, it's become clear that the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lies in the past. Well, at least its immediate future. But as we await the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars event picture — which is rumored to be the biggest crossover event in comic book movie history — the question remains: how will the MCU bring the X-Men front-and-center? With Deadpool & Wolverine being the first mainline MCU production to also double as an epilogue of sorts for the greater Fox X-Men franchise, it seems like Marvel Studios is hoping to somehow integrate the already familiar versions of these mutant heroes into their mainstream continuity. But if shows like X-Men '97 have proven anything, it's that the uncanny team of heroes deserves a fresh MCU take that would propel them back to their former status as Marvel's premiere superhero group.

X-Men in the MCU Can't Rely on Nostalgia

Since the MCU pivoted to the Multiverse Saga, two things have become clear. The first is that fans are overjoyed to return to older versions of their favorite heroes, especially those handled well. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home exceeded most audience expectations, and many have since called for a revival of their respective Spider-Man franchises. The (albeit brief) return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier, alongside others such as Anson Mount's Black Bolt, was a fan-favorite moment from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, even if things didn't end well for those characters. This isn't to mention the return of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) from Netflix's highly praised Daredevil series, which has since been returned to its rightful place in the MCU canon. But despite the fan excitement, the Multiverse Saga has made something else painfully obvious: nostalgia only gets us so far.

There have been some fair criticisms of the last two MCU "phases," namely that many of the films house an over-reliance on nostalgia and fan-service-y cameos. Although the hope is that the Multiverse Saga ends strong, time will ultimately be the deciding factor. So, with the third Deadpool feature being a multiversal adventure of its own — and regardless of how fun it is to see Hugh Jackman back as a version of Wolverine — if Marvel wants the X-Men to thrive in the MCU, then they need to do so divorced from the previous Fox-helmed franchise. It's true that the Fox-era X-Men films didn't get the climactic sort of ending that they deserved. In some ways, X-Men: Days of Future Past felt like a fantastic send-off, only for two more prequel pictures to come after. Along those lines, Logan effectively ended Jackman's initial tenure as the clawed mutant hero (and Stewart's as Xavier as well), and it did so with style.

Sure, Ryan Reynolds was still making Deadpool movies, but even those felt somewhat independent of the rest of the X-Men series. So when the franchise ultimately fizzled out with The New Mutants, released years later than intended, we were reminded that, from the get-go, there was never a clear "plan" in place for the live-action X-Men. Thankfully, the Multiverse Saga's desire to revisit and close out the X-Men series looks promising, but it should only be the beginning of Marvel's plans for our favorite mutants. To be even more specific, it should close out the X-Men series only for it to be rebooted again anew, and this time in the mainstream MCU timeline.

The MCU Should Reset the X-Men Story Like It Did With Tom Holland's Spider-Man

About a decade ago, Marvel Studios and Sony brokered a deal to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time, many (including this author) had hopes that Andrew Garfield's version from the Amazing Spider-Man series would swing over into a future Avengers film. Instead, Marvel opted to reboot Spidey for the second time, with Tom Holland playing the even younger version of the wall-crawler. This proved to be the right move, and it gave Marvel the creative freedom to include the character in future installments without any ties to other media they had no real control over. It also kept them from having to answer an endless list of unanswered questions from the previous franchise, something the studio would do well to repeat with the X-Men.

By rebooting the X-Men into the MCU's "sacred timeline," Kevin Feige and company would have free rein to develop these characters to be more in-step with their already growing universe. While it might admittedly be a bit difficult to retroactively introduce the concept of "mutants" (a word that the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel first introduced to the MCU stage), there are plenty of in-universe explanations for that inconsistency. But besides the plot issues involved, the X-Men deserve their own MCU adaptations which can take on a new life entirely independent of the legacy of the original motion pictures. An official X-Men rebrand would allow Marvel Studios to tell some of the best stories in all comics' history, stories that the X-Men films have butchered again and again (looking at you, "Dark Phoenix Saga").

It's no secret that Fox's X-Men weren't the most accurate depictions of these Marvel characters. Black leather outfits aside, the franchise's over-emphasis on Wolverine has always been a downside of the live-action films, something that animated productions like X-Men '97 have proven can be done effectively without. Cyclops (played primarily by James Marsden), in particular, felt the brunt of Wolverine's time in the limelight, which forced the X-Men's greatest leader (and arguably most important character) onto the sidelines. (Others such as Rogue, Angel, Mystique, Gambit, Kitty Pryde, etc. should also be given a second chance.) Even when the franchise "soft rebooted" with the prequel films, we never got to see Cyclops (played then by Tye Sheridan) live up to his full potential. Instead, the franchise was so bogged down by its past that Scott Summers (and his friends) was never given a fighting chance at reclaiming his live-action legacy. He and the rest of his X-Men.

The MCU Should Start With the Original X-Men First Class Team From the Comics

Instead of riding on the coattails of the previous franchise's successes (and being anchored by its failures), Deadpool & Wolverine must mark the end of the Fox saga, or at least the beginning of the end. If Marvel Studios wants to truly honor these characters, then they would be wise to go back to the early days of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for inspiration. No, they don't need to adapt those early issues of Uncanny X-Men (then called simply The X-Men) on the big or streaming screens, but they ought to revisit the core team that made them great. That's right, the MCU should launch their new X-Men with the original First Class team. No, not the 2011 prequel film, X-Men: First Class, but rather the comic book team that inspired its name. Scott Summers/Cyclops, Marvel Girl/Jean Grey, Iceman/Bobby Drake, Beast/Hank McCoy, and Angel/Warren Worthington III began the X-Men, and it was with these five that the mutant heroes secured their reputation.

Of course, the team could (and should) develop more over time. That's always how the X-Men worked. New (and iconic) members of the group could be added in the future, such as Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Rouge, Gambit, Kitty Pryde, and yes, even Wolverine. But by starting with the original lineup, Marvel Studios would give their MCU X-Men time to grow naturally, potentially jumping between the big screen and streaming productions. Cyclops could establish himself firmly as the leader of the group, and characters like Jean Grey and Beast could likewise prove their worth as some of the most powerful and most intelligent of their generation. From there, the team could continue to expand, providing Marvel with a much-needed opportunity to re-launch the X-brand with characters that aren't just variants of Wolverine. Sure, he may be the most recognizable, but he isn't the heart of the mutant heroes.

Marvel's mutant supergroup works because of their strong familial bonds, their commitment to equal treatment, and their desire to help save the world. The tension between Professor X and Magneto is probably the most obvious representation of this in X-Men media, though other projects like X-Men '97 and X-Men: Evolution used other characters and means to convey these ideas. The MCU could easily include the X-Men among their ever-growing ranks of superheroes, but they ought to do it by recapturing the magic of the source material for a new generation. Previous attempts have either succeeded (X2) or failed (Dark Phoenix) to do just that, but what we really want to see is how those at Marvel Studios would do it. Again, this approach worked wonders for Spider-Man, and it could do the same again here.

Previous X-Men Actors Need To Have Limited Screen Time in the MCU

The return of Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart, Kelsey Grammer (who showed up as an alternate universe version of Beast at the end of The Marvels), and others makes it clear that the Multiverse Saga still has plans for the Fox X-Men series, or at least the actors who they're pulling from it. While those of us who grew up on the X-Men films are overjoyed to see how that ultimately plays out, we're still eagerly awaiting what the MCU will attempt with this group beyond what we've seen before. Maybe some of these versions will forever be a part of the MCU after all? The fact that the upcoming Fantastic Four film is set in an alternate world's 1960s and will presumably bring the group to the main MCU timeline, is an ingenious way of bringing all of these characters together under one roof. Maybe Marvel could try something similar with our favorite mutants following Secret Wars?

While there might be room for some casting crossovers in the future, Marvel would certainly benefit from a general rebrand. Of course, there's no narrative rule that says you can't include old X-Men cast members in a different capacity, even if they're playing alternate versions of the same characters. (Leonard Nimoy did this in the J.J. Abrams' Star Trek films when he appeared as the original Spock alongside Zachary Quinto's young Spock.) Still, these small franchise crossovers should be done with tasteful intent rather than for the sake of "did you see that?" fan-service. For the X-Men to succeed as a new MCU franchise, they need to prove themselves as something separate from what came before. We can honor the X-Men franchise's past, yes, and Deadpool & Wolverine seems to do just that, but if this franchise is to continue beyond Fox, then a clean break might be the best approach.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters July 26 in the U.S.

