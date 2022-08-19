The Big Picture X-Men could have been made into a movie in the late 1980s, but it was overshadowed by Tim Burton's Batman.

James Cameron was involved in the development of the X-Men movie, but it fell apart when he became interested in making a Spider-Man film instead.

The success of X-Men: The Animated Series led to the creation of the 2000 live-action X-Men movie.

In 2000, the very first live-action X-Men movie hit theaters around the globe. Though not solely responsible for the explosion of comic book movies in the 21st century, the major box office haul of this title did redefine what kind of success Marvel adaptations could achieve. Suddenly, a whole new world of comic book movies was opening up…though there was once the potential for this explosion to happen even sooner. Once upon a time, the X-Men were slated to get a film adaptation roughly a decade before their eventual live-action debut. Though it’s been largely left in the dust by the lengthy series of X-Men movies that did get made, there’s still lots to unpack in this unmade mutant motion picture.

The Success of Tim Burton's 'Batman' Sparked Superhero Interest in Hollywood

The origins of this initial X-Men movie date back to 1989. The fact that there were rumblings of a film adaptation of these characters in this particular year couldn’t have been random. This, after all, was the year that Tim Burton’s Batman debuted. Shattering box office records left and right, not to mention spawning oodles of lucrative merchandise, Batman was a game-changer for superhero movies. Suddenly, Hollywood was eyeballing all kinds of superhero films and comic book adaptations, all in the hopes of making the next Batman. X-Men seemed to be a good fit to try and recapture that lightning in a bottle.

The potential of this prospective film was exacerbated by how it involved a filmmaker associated with some of the biggest blockbusters of the 1980s. None other than James Cameron, fresh off directing The Terminator and Aliens, was producing this prospective X-Men motion picture. He was also bringing his production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, on board for the movie, while Near Dark helmer Kathryn Bigelow was attached to direct. Meanwhile, Big Trouble in Little China screenwriter Gary Goldman was attached to pen the script. There was lots of promising behind-the-scenes talent connected to this title, which read like a grab bag of fan-favorite 1980s genre filmmakers.

In 2012, comic book writer Chris Claremont, whose contributions to the X-Men comics lore are immeasurably valuable, divulged more details on why this assemblage of talent never came together. Before revealing why the project went awry, though, he noted that this prospective movie, which he still looked back on fondly, did seem to be moving in all the right directions. The timing also seemed to be just right, since Cameron was launching Lightstorm Entertainment as a studio in 1990. This company would need big projects in the pipeline to establish its credibility in Hollywood. An X-Men movie seemed to fit the bill perfectly.

Stan Lee Enticed James Cameron With a Live-Action 'Spider-Man' Film

It didn’t hurt that the film was beginning to put together a potentially interesting cast. While nobody was ever officially signed on, Angela Bassett was looked at for Storm. Perhaps most interesting in its potential cast, though, was the idea of Bob Hoskins as Wolverine. Anyone who’s ever felt Hugh Jackman was too tall for the part would’ve doubtlessly been pleased as punch with Hoskins lending his trademark gruff demeanor to the character. The idea of such actors doing an X-Men movie under the direction of Bigelow sounded too good to be true…and it was.

However, during a conversation between Claremont, Cameron, Bigelow, and Stan Lee, the X-Men movie immediately fell apart. Per Claremont, this came when Lee inquired to Cameron whether he’d have an interest in doing a Spider-Man movie. The future Avatar filmmaker immediately pounced on the idea of doing a live-action Spidey film, while Bigelow got to work penning a screenplay for this project. With Spider-Man now on the table, the X-Men movie got cast aside by this creative team, much to Claremont’s chagrin.

At this point, the film rights to X-Men were now at Carolco Pictures, which had been set to work on the film alongside Lightstorm Entertainment (the two companies did Terminator 2: Judgment Day together). It's easy to imagine a version of this tale where Carolco simply decided to move on and get another filmmaker to tackle this property. Unfortunately, throughout the early 1990s, Carolco Pictures had tons of financial hardships that limited how many big-budget movies, like the proposed X-Men feature, it could green-light. Per comments on the audio commentary for the original X-Men movie on DVD, it was sometime during these financial issues that Carolco lost the film rights to the X-Men. Now, the project was well and truly dead.

‘X-Men: The Animated Series’ Paved the Mutants’ Path to the Big Screen

After this, the X-Men would languish for a few years as Marvel tried to get studios interested in making a movie about these mutants. It didn’t help that the kind of comic book adaptations that Hollywood was focusing on at this moment to capitalize on Batman weren’t other DC Comics properties, but rather other comics that originated from the 1940s. The Shadow and Dick Tracy were all the rage, while the X-Men, who didn’t debut in comics until the 1960s, were considered lower-tier material. It wasn’t until X-Men: The Animated Series took off that producer Lauren Shuler Donner pursued the film rights to the X-Men and got the project set up at 20th Century Fox.

This is where the story of the original 2000 X-Men began, which, ironically, coincided with James Cameron’s Spider-Man eventually petering out. By the mid-1990s, Cameron’s pick for a superhero movie had been bogged down by competing movie studios who all claimed to own the film rights to the character. Once Sony/Columbia Pictures emerged as the victor, they ditched Cameron’s proposal and moved on to a fresh new vision. One can only wonder what would’ve happened if Cameron had kept his eye on the X-Men ball. Maybe it could’ve gotten made, especially since it wouldn’t have required the busy Cameron to also direct.

In the end, things turned out alright for the X-Men characters on the big screen. Though this incarnation of the superheroes would come to a less than prestigious end with Dark Phoenix in 2019, the original X-Men movies largely delivered a string of box office hits that brought to life several of the most beloved mutants of the comics. The legacy of this incarnation of these characters has even stretched well into the modern world. Even as Marvel Studios prepares a potential new movie headlined by the X-Men, the 2000s X-Men characters are still showing up in features, as seen by Kelsey Grammer's Hank McCoy/Beast appearing in the end-credits scene of The Marvels and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine set to star in Deadpool 3. Still, even with this incarnation of these characters still showing up in pop culture, hypotheticals of the past are impossible to dismiss entirely. Inevitably, die-hard X-Men devotees have found themselves taking a cue from Claremont and wistfully wondering what might have been had Bigelow’s vision of these heroes from 1990 managed to get off the ground.

