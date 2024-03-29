The Big Picture The groundbreaking success of X-Men revitalized the superhero movie genre by addressing social stigmas with a modern and realistic approach.

Xavier's mansion, shot at Parkwood Estate, served as the perfect backdrop for the film's practical stunts and locations, adding a sense of realism.

Parkwood Estate has been used in various productions, including X-Men, The Boys, Billy Madison, and even served as Lex Luthor's family estate on Smallville.

Although the original Superman and Batman franchises certainly proved that comic book films had the potential to become summer tentpoles, the genre had essentially died by the dawn of the 21st century. The successive failures of films like Steel, Judge Dredd, Batman & Robin, and Spawn suggested a grim future for superhero movies on the big screen, but thankfully, 20th Century Fox revitalized the genre with the overwhelming success of X-Men. By taking the social stigmatization that mutants faced seriously and using it as a parallel to the disenfranchisement of minority groups, X-Men crafted a modern version of the source material that reflected reality. Although the film utilized some impressive early computer generated imagery, much of the dramatic realism came from the film’s practical stunts and locations. In fact, Xavier’s mansion in the X-Men series was shot on an actual estate property that has appeared in countless films and television shows for several decades.

Where Was ‘X-Men’ Filmed?

Compared to the massive franchise that it would inspire, the original X-Men film is fairly straightforward in its narrative construction. Rather than overwhelming the viewer by introducing them to the various superhero characters all at once, X-Men focuses on how Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Rogue (Anna Paquin) are taken in by the kindly Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and taught the secret history of mutants and their relationship with mankind. Although it ultimately moves to New York City for an exciting final battle with Erik Lehnsherr (Ian McKellen), a majority of the first X-Men film is confined to the X-Mansion. It is here that Logan and Rogue find acceptance, learning to wholeheartedly iterate the phrase “mutant and proud.”

Xavier’s mansion has been a core location in the X-Men comics since their inception, and was memorably depicted in X-Men: The Animated Series. Although bringing to life such a memorable fictional setting was by no means an easy task, the first X-Men film used the Parkwood Estate in Oshawa, Ontario to double as the X-Mansion. A sprawling architectural structure within a largely open area of land, the Parkwood Estate was declared a National Historical Site in 1988. Although tours of the area are still conducted on a rolling basis, the building and its surrounding area have been a popular filming sight for various Hollywood productions.

The X-Men films are unique among comic book films because they have a firm basis in reality, aiming to show how mankind might actually react to the emergence of mutants. The tactical location of the Parkwood Estate aided the first X-Men film in establishing a sense of realism that would remain throughout the rest of the series. Given that Xavier’s academy is a place where mutants go to develop and understand their powers, the academic-style environment was a perfect choice that also embodies the comics. It serves as a perfect “safe space” for mutants to interact with one another without fear of their liberties being taken away by invasive government forces. Additionally, the intricate interior sights served as the perfect backdrop for Jean Grey’s (Famke Janssen) research sessions with Logan and Xavier.

The X-Mansion Appears in ‘Billy Madison’ and ‘Smallville'

Although from a distance the Parkwood Estate bears a striking resemblance to Xavier’s mansion, the location was also used for one of the most hilarious Adam Sandler comedies ever made. The Parkwood Estate doubled as the Madison family mansion in the classic comedy Billy Madison, which starred Sandler as the titular heir to the retiring business tycoon Brian Madison (Darren McGavin). While the location’s sprawling and elaborate features were perfectly suited for showing an academic environment, its massive scope was also the best way to convey Billy’s comically significant wealth. The film becomes even more hilarious as Billy has to contend with managing and organizing the significant resources that he now finds at his disposal.

Although it became synonymous with the revitalization of the Marvel cinematic brand in the X-Men franchise, the Parkwood Estate also played a key role in several projects based on DC properties. The area was used as Lex Luthor’s (Michael Rosenbaum) family estate in several key episodes of Smallville that focus on the future supervillain’s rise to power. The large scope of the mansion and its surrounding properties only made the small, reclusive nature of Clark Kent’s (Tom Welling) family home look more quaint in comparison. The estate would later be used in exterior shots of Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) historic home in the first two seasons of Arrow.

What Other Movies and Shows Have Been Shot at Parkwood Estate?

It’s often that signature locations can be repurposed and reshaped in order to fit the parameters of drastically different productions, and that is certainly true of the Parkwood Estate. While both X-Men and Smallville are ostensibly set within modern times, the Parkwood Estate has doubled for many period locations through inventive set decoration. Period shows such as Shadowhunters, American Gothic, Star Trek: Brave New Worlds, Hemlock Grove, and Murdoch Mysteries have shot around the estate to transport the viewers back to historical eras. It was also repurposed as a 1930s gothic manner for Guillermo del Toro’s neo-noir horror masterpiece Nightmare Alley, which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Production Design.

While it’s hard not to think of it primarily as the X-Mansion, the Parkwood Estate has been used by many superhero television shows, including The Umbrella Academy and Doom Patrol. The estate was used in the penultimate episode of The Boys’ second season as the area where Homelander (Antony Starr) ventures to a prestigious mansion and learns about his traumatic past from the scientist Jonah Vogelbaum (John Doman). Given that The Boys frequently makes references to other superhero franchises, its similarities to the X-Mansion may have been intentional. However, the retrofitted design of the site of Homelander’s inception certainly succeeds in giving off much more sinister vibes than Xavier’s wholesome school ever had.

