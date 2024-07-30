The Big Picture The Best X-Men films focus on characters over powers, tackling complex themes of race and acceptance in a relatable way.

The X-Men film franchise is usually regarded as one of the cornerstones of comic book movie history, and for good reason. Not only did it bring one of the most popular superhero teams to the silver screen, but it was one of several film franchises that helped revitalize the superhero genre alongside Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Deadpool & Wolverine continues the trend that other films in the X-Men franchise — particularly X2: X-Men United, X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past and Logan — have utilized in their storytelling: they put their focus on the characters first, and the powers second. The X-Men have such a large fanbase because of how complex they are, and those films succeeded in tackling that complexity.

The ‘X-Men’ Franchise Takes a Page From Marvel Comics & Uses Power as Metaphor

If there's one thing that has always made the X-Men stand out from other mutants, it's that their powers make them feared by a good chunk of humanity — with another chunk trying to outright kill them. The X-Men movies use this as a metaphor for how the world deals with race, sexual orientation, and other elements of society. Take Rogue (Anna Paquin) in the first X-Men; when she first kisses her boyfriend, he is thrown into a coma due to her powers — they forever cut her off from the world, and even crueler is the fact that it happens when she's a teenager. Adolescents often feel isolated from the world, but in Rogue's case, it's true for even more reasons.

Perhaps the best example comes when Iceman (Shawn Ashmore) reveals his mutant powers to his family. Everything about this scene, from the way his parents freak out about passing the mutant gene to their son, to his mother's inquiry of "Have you tried not being a mutant?" reads like a teenager who's coming out to their parents (and it holds even more weight now that Iceman is openly gay in current canon.) By treating mutant powers as part of the character and not the entire character, the first two X-Men films set the stage for future filmmakers to tell compelling stories.

‘X-Men: First Class’ Explored the Events That Shaped Magneto & Professor X

Another defining element of the X-Men films has been the dueling ideologies of the X-Men's founder, Charles Xavier, and his friend turned enemy, Erik Lensherr, aka Magneto. Xavier believes that mankind and mutants can co-exist, while Magneto pushes for mutant supremacy. It wasn't until X-Men: First Class that the connection between the two was properly explored, as well as the events that shaped them into who they are. Erik, having survived the Holocaust, decides to wreak vengeance upon those who would hurt mutants, while Xavier begins to seek other mutants out shortly after he meets Erik. First Class is built on the connection between the two mutants and that connection is all too human thanks to the respective performances of James McAvoy as Charles and Michael Fassbender as Erik. A scene where Erik is struggling to move a satellite dish takes an emotional turn once Charles helps him rediscover his childhood memories of his mother — another example of how the franchise was at its best when it used superpowers to supplement character development.

This only makes First Class's ending all the more tragic, as Erik winds up crippling Charles. Even if this was a foregone conclusion, the buildup and execution of this moment is still laced with emotional weight due to McAvoy and Fassbender's chemistry; it also has a hand in shaping the events of Days of Future Past. Wracked with grief over losing his adoptive sister Raven (Jennifer Lawrence), his students, and the use of his legs, Charles turns to a medication that can help him walk again but dilutes his telepathy. Not only are the parallels between Charles' use of the serum and drug addiction prominent, but the fact that the film opens with a man who was defined by his optimism turning so bitterly cynical is a bold move. It also leads to one of the best sequences in the X-Men franchise, where McAvoy's Xavier comes face to face with Patrick Stewart's Xavier; the older Xavier inspiring his younger self to "hope again" is one of many moments that makes Days of Future Past a major love letter to the entire X-Men movie universe.

Future X-Men Movies Shouldn’t Try To Fit As Many Cameos In As Possible

A major criticism that's sprung up around the X-Men franchise is who it chose to focus on. Some fans felt like too much character development was given to Wolverine, Professor X and Magneto, while other characters had a smaller presence. While there's merit to that, the franchise could swing in the opposite direction by cramming certain movies full of characters. X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men Origins: Wolverine are a prime example; they feature scores of characters including Angel (Ben Foster), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), and Gambit (Taylor Kitsch). But these appearances tend to mostly focus on the characters' powers and increasing spectacle, leaving the key element of the X-Men movies behind.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has hinted future X-Men movies will avoid this by having a mix of mutants old and new, but another great example would be X-Men '97. The first season of the animated revival has managed to let every member of its ensemble shine, while still sticking to the character dynamics that make the X-Men such compelling characters. Cyclops (Ray Chase) gets plenty of moments to shine, whether it's his overly complicated family tree or struggling to lead the X-Men in Xavier's absence.

Deadpool & Wolverine also follows in that trend by exploring how its titular duo deals with trauma. Deadpool's quest to join the Sacred Timeline is driven by a desire to matter to others; likewise, his quest to find a Wolverine is rooted in a desire to save his friends from being wiped out of existence. Wolverine failed to protect his world's X-Men from being killed, choosing to drown his sorrows in alcohol. Their dynamic is one of the best parts of the film, leading to a record-breaking box office and proving that when you explore the bonds between them, the X-Men provide some of the best stories in the superhero movie genre.

X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men First Class, and X-Men: Days of Future Past are available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

