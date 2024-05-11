Within the Marvel universe, humans born with the X-Gene become mutants and develop an expansive range of superpowers when they hit puberty. Thus, mutants are feared and hated by humanity, with many becoming radical criminals to strike back at a world that openly rejects them. However, some mutants choose to use their powers to protect both their fellow mutants and humanity, such as the X-Men.

From 2000 to 2019, 20th Century Studios helmed an X-Men film franchise that has become one of the highest-grossing of all time. The films introduced some of the most popular X-Men to a new generation of audiences and were instrumental in the rise of superhero films in the 2000s and 2010s. Thanks to talented actors and strong writing, even in some of the weaker films, these versions of the characters remain strong in the minds of fans. These are the best characters in the X-Men movies, with more than a few becoming the definitive versions of their respective mutants.

10 Kitty Pryde

Played by Sumela Kay, Katie Stuart, and Elliot Page

Image via 20th Century Studios

A resident of Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters, Kitty Pryde (Sumela Kay, Katie Stuart, and Elliot Page) can phase through solid matter. Once she learns how to control her powers, she becomes a member of the X-Men with the codename Shadowcat. Later on, she gains the ability to send people's consciousness through time, which she uses to send Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) back to 1973 to prevent an apocalyptic future where mutants are almost eradicated.

Waiting until X-Men: The Last Stand to make Kitty a team member was a good choice, as it allowed audiences to see her grow from a student to a superhero. Kitty adds youthful energy to the dynamic, and her unique powers lead to creative action scenes. She's at her best in The Last Stand, especially during the climax when she interacts with Jimmy (Cameron Bright), a young mutant being used to synthesize a mutant cure. In fact, she's among the few good things in what is probably the worst X-Men movie.

9 Rogue

Played by Anna Paquin

Image via 20th Century Studios

While most mutants love their powers, some, like Marie D'Ancanto (Anna Paquin), find them more of a burden than a gift. She has the power to absorb the memories and mutant powers of whoever she touches, but if she's not careful, she can hurt or even kill the person. Scared of herself, Marie lives on the run until she meets Wolverine, and the two are eventually found by Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart).

Rogue is a character who helps show the complexity of mutants and how their powers can have drastic, life-altering consequences. This crucial aspect becomes a major focus in the third film, where Rogue seriously considers taking the mutant cure so that she can touch her boyfriend, Bobby (Shawn Ashmore). Besides that, she's a sweet country girl who develops a strong friendship with Wolverine, which furthers their respective arcs. Sadly, Rogue fades into the background following her introduction in the first movie, becoming one of the most wasted X-Men characters.

8 Beast

Played by Steve Bacic, Kelsey Grammer, and Nicholas Hoult

Close

An old friend of Charles Xavier, Hank McCoy (Nicholas Hoult) is a brilliant scientist whose mutation gave him animalistic feet, granting him enhanced reflexes. Toying with the idea of a cure, Hank tries to suppress his mutation, but his formula backfires and causes him to grow blue fur and feline-like features. In time, he comes to accept his new form and becomes Secretary of Mutant Affairs in the U. S. Cabinet.

Beast's story is a strong tale of self-acceptance and using one's talent for the betterment of others. Despite his impressive strength, Hank prefers to solve problems diplomatically and approaches others with kindness and understanding. Both of his primary actors bring phenomenal performances: Hoult does a great job playing Beast in his younger, less confident years, while Emmy-winner Kelsey Grammer captures the self-confidence and wisdom that come with age.

7 Jean Grey

Played by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner

Close

An incredibly powerful psychic mutant, Jean Grey (Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner), works personally with Charles to master her powers. Some of her abilities include telepathy and telekinesis, making her one of the more versatile members of the team. While she is normally a kind, supportive person, there is a darker side to Jean lurking beneath the surface called the Phoenix.

As the undisputed most powerful member of the X-Men, the mighty Jean shows the incredible destructive abilities of mutants and their strength of character to use her powers for good. She is a supportive, gentle person who is committed to helping others, making it all the more shocking when she is consumed by the Phoenix and becomes a raging force of destruction. The only thing that drags her down is her love triangle with Wolverine and the team leader, Cyclops (James Marsden).

6 Deadpool

Played by Ryan Reynolds

Image via 20th Century Studios

Following a dishonorable discharge from the Special Forces, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) becomes a mercenary for hire, doing everything from assassinations to threatening stalkers. When he is diagnosed with terminal cancer, Wade partakes in an experimental treatment, which triggers his X-gene and grants him a healing factor but also disfigures his body. Breaking free of the facility, Wade takes the name Deadpool and begins hunting down those responsible for his present condition.

Following a disastrous film debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds' second, more faithful adaptation of the character has been praised by audiences and critics for bringing new life to the X-Men franchise. Deadpool is a wonderful example of an anti-hero: though he has a moral code and is willing to work alongside heroes like Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), he also won't hesitate to use lethal force to ensure that the bad guys get taken down. If that wasn't enough to love him, he's one of the funniest Marvel characters, constantly breaking the fourth wall and firing off one hilarious one-liner after another.

5 Mystique

Played by Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence