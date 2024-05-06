Before the MCU, 20th Century Fox helmed the X-Men film franchise, which was instrumental in kickstarting the modern era of superhero films. The series follows characters called mutants, who look human but possess an X-gene that causes them to develop an extensive list of superpowers. Thus, mutants are persecuted by humanity, further dividing them into camps who want to live alongside humans and those who want to subjugate them.

The X-Men movies included a huge roster of characters, many of whom are some of the most beloved mutants from Marvel Comics. Unfortunately, not every character was adapted very well, and a number even felt like wasted potential. Be it because the writers didn't know how to handle the character, limited screen time, or just strange choices, the result is many characters from the X-Men movies left fans feeling frustrated at the wasted opportunity.

10 Rogue

Played by Anna Paquin

Some mutant powers feel more like a curse than a blessing, as is the case with Marie D'Ancanto (Anna Paquin). Her powers allow her to absorb the life force, memories, and mutant powers of those she touches, but if she's not careful, she can leave them comatose or even dead. She goes on the run to avoid hurting others but is eventually found by Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), who brings her to his school for mutants to help control her powers.

While Rogue is a prominent character in several films, she mainly serves the role of audience surrogate and doesn't become an aid to the team until the extended edition of X-Men: Days of Future Past. This represents a disappointing departure from her comic counterpart, who has super strength and the power of flight. While her relationship with Iceman (Shawn Ashmore) adds some teenage romance to the story, it's still unfortunate that she couldn't go all out.

9 Gambit

Played by Taylor Kitsch

A Cajun mutant who can channel potential energy into kinetic energy through objects, Remy LeBeau (Taylor Kitsch) is captured by Colonel William Stryker (Danny Huston) for experimentation. He becomes the only mutant to escape from Stryker's facility and sets up in New Orleans, where he makes a living as a gambler and thief. Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) eventually finds him, requesting his help getting into the facility.

Gambit is a fan-favorite character, especially for his role in the 1992 animated series, and his absence from the main cast robbed the team of a suave, classic rogue character. When he finally shows up in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, it's a minor role in what is perhaps the worst movie in the X-Men series. Kitsch does the best with what he's given, but it's simply not enough time to do Gambit justice.

8 Angel

Played by Ben Foster and Ben Hardy

Son of the head of Worthington Labs, Warren Worthington II (Michael Murphy), Warren Worthington III's (Ben Foster) mutant powers manifest in the form of large eagle wings. Scared for his son's wellbeing, his father works on a way to cure mutants of their powers, succeeding by using a mutant named Jimmy (Cameron Bright), who can suppress other mutants' abilities. He attempts to use the cure on Warren, but he rejects his father's cure and flees. In the post-Days of Future Past quasi-reboot, Angel (Ben Hardy) returns as one of Apocalypse's (Oscar Isaac) near-mute acolytes.

One would think that, given his familial relationship with the main conflict of X-Men: The Last Stand, Angel would have played a bigger role in the narrative, but he's basically a glorified cameo and a deus ex machina during the climax. He fairs slightly better in X-Men: Apocalypse and even gets a new pair of metallic wings. Unfortunately, Angel has no personality to speak of, which is a shame because there's a lot of potential drama to be mined from his inner conflict between good and evil.

7 Storm

Played by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp

Born in Manhattan before moving with her family to Cairo, Ororo Munroe (Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp) loses her parents during the Arab-Israeli conflict and is forced to live on the streets as a thief. When her mutant powers develop, Ororo finds that she can control the weather. She eventually joins the ranks of the X-Men with the codename Storm and, when not saving the world, works as a teacher at Charles' school.

Despite being one of the best female comic book characters, Storm feels underpowered and underutilized in the movies. She has a few good moments in the early films, such as her friendship with Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), but for the most part, she lingers in the background and is never allowed to go all out with her weather manipulation. The later films aren't much better, where she's introduced as a follower of Apocalypse, and upon joining the X-Men, one again fades into the background.

6 Nightcrawler

Played by Alan Cumming and Kodi Smit-McPhee

Although his mutant powers grant him enhanced agility and the ability to teleport, Kurt Wagner also has blue skin, a prehensile tail, and an overall demonic appearance. Despite his looks, Kurt is a devout Catholic and spends much of his life with a circus troupe under the name Nightcrawler. He is eventually discovered by Colonel Stryker, who mind-controls him as part of his plot to eradicate all mutants.

Nightcrawler is one of the highlights of X2: X-Men United, thanks in large part to Cumming's performance, which makes it all the more unfortunate that he doesn't appear in any other films. Kodi Smit-McPhee's portrayal in the later movies is decent and captures Nightcrawler's adventurous spirit but lacks the inner struggle of a man trying hard to stay true to his faith despite troublesome circumstances. However, Nightcrawler never lives up to his impressive potential. Worst of all, neither version keeps his love of old swashbuckler films and Errol Flynn​​​​​.

5 Sabretooth

Played by Tyler Mane and Liev Schreiber

The half-brother of James "Logan" Howlett, Victor Creed (Tyler Mane and Liev Schreiber) shares several of his powers, including animalistic adaptations, a healing factor, and enhanced lifespan. He serves with Logan as a member of Team X, using the names Wolverine and Sabertooth, respectively, but their relationship turns sour, and they part on less-than-friendly terms. Years later, he joins forces with Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen) to mutate the world's leaders.

Given how popular Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine became, it's a waste that Sabertooth only shows up in two movies, robbing movie-watchers of their rivalry. Neither portrayal is all that great either: Mane in the first film is little more than a glorified bodyguard for Magneto, while the terrible quality of X-Men Origins: Wolverine undercuts Schreiber's more charismatic take, thus forcing his and Logan's rivalry into the background. Hopefully, Deadpool & Wolverine will finally see the character be given the justice he deserves.

4 Blob

Played by Kevin Durand and Gustav Claude Ouimet

During the Vietnam War, Frederick J. Dukes (Kevin Durand and Gustav Claude Ouimet) serves as a member of Team X, using his extreme durability to take out armored vehicles. After the war, Dukes develops an eating disorder and gains a massive amount of weight. Fellow team member John Wraith (will.i.am) convinces him to take up boxing to get back into shape, but the results are slow.

The Blob is one of the X-Men's most iconic villains, but his respected legacy isn't honored in the films. He never gets a chance to showcase his power of immovability, instead being treated initially as little more than a fat joke. Things aren't any better in the new timeline, where Ouimet's version of the Blob is a cameo that Angel quickly takes out in a cage match.

3 Emma Frost

Played by January Jones

One of the members of the Hellfire Club working under Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon), Emma Frost (January Jones), aids him in his plan to start a nuclear war so mutants can inherit the Earth. Thanks to her impressive telepathic abilities and power to turn her body into a diamond form, Emma is Sebastian's top lieutenant. Despite these advantages, she falls rather easily to the first generation of X-Men.

Emma Frost is a complex character in the comics, both an antagonist and an ally of the X-Men with distinctive relationships with many of the team's heavy players. Thus, it's a tragedy that the films relegate her to henchwoman status and take her out before the climax of X-Men: First Class. Though the ending sees her freed by Magneto, it ends up being a false cliffhanger, as she doesn't appear in any of the subsequent films, only receiving a vague, one-line mention that hints at her demise between movies.

2 Cyclops

Played by James Marsden, Tim Pocock, and Tye Sheridan