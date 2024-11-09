With the X-Men making their way toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Deadpool & Wolverine, looking back at the old Fox X-Men universe is interesting. These movies have tremendous rewatch value (for the most part), but some aspects have undeniably aged poorly, from storylines to visual effects. This is especially true when one thinks about how many large and gaping plot holes there are within this cinematic universe.

It's been a well-known fact for quite some time that this film universe is littered with so many plot holes that someone with trypophobia would be frightened just looking at them. Whether it be the original trilogy contradicting itself or the prequel films contradicting the original trilogy, there are so many examples of inconsistencies in this chaotic series. These plot holes seemingly destroy the X-Men saga's continuity and, honestly, are pretty hilarious at this point.

10 The Members of The First Class

'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Although the first true prequel film in the franchise, X-Men: First Class, is commonly known as the best in the entire franchise. The film is wonderfully directed and written by Matthew Vaughn, and the performances within it are among the best of the entire prequel franchise cast. But, when bringing this wonderful film to life, Vaughn unfortunately also brought out some big plot holes.

See, the original trilogy firmly established that Cyclops (James Marsden), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) and Storm (Halle Berry) were on the First Class team. Not to mention, this plot hole is made worse by the fact that these three would have been awesome additions to this team in the story. So where were Charles' priced students during his first major mission? It doesn't matter much, though, because this film rocks.

9 Mystique's Time As Stryker

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

X-Men: Days of Future Past, while being one of the better X-Men films, created confusing plot holes when establishing William Stryker's (Josh Helman) involvement in the creation of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). At the end of the film, it seems to pretty well-established his origins but one small decision changed absolutely everything.

In X-Men Origins: Wolverine, it's established that the real William Stryker (Danny Huston) eventually did end up with Logan. But at the end of X-Men: Days of Future Past, it's shown that Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) had actually been Stryker. So, how did Wolverine end up with the real deal? It's still unknown, as the "plot twist" is completely ignored afterward. Stryker is such a crucial figure in Logan's past, so to play so fast and loose with his role in the mutant's date is odd and misguided.

8 Victor Creed's Sabretooth Transformation

'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Image via Marvel Studios

Wolverine's past includes a brother who would eventually become one of his greatest enemies. Of all the characters across the X-Men franchise, Sabretooth suffers from the biggest transformation that doesn't make sense. He is okay in 2000's X-Men, but his inclusion in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where he comes to life courtesy of Liev Schreiber, opens a whole can of worms.

In the original trilogy, Sabretooth is portrayed by Tyler Mane as more beast than man. But when he came onto the scene in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, he was more man than beast, confusing many. In the prequel, he was changed to simply be a man with fangs and claws, but in the original trilogy, it was always alluded to that he'd always had this beast-like look from the start. So, how did he become this monstrous man? No one knows, and it's never explained.

7 Cerebro's Origins

'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

It's funny how much can change through one simple and small line that was never meant to mean too much. In one quick line, Beast (Nicholas Hoult) is actually given credit for the creation of Charles Xavier's (James McAvoy) telepathic device, Cerebro. This reveal causes some problems for future films in the franchise, though.

While it may seem like the origins of the device are not a big deal, that's less true than some may think. Originally, Magneto (Ian McKellen) was credited for helping with the creation, and Beast was never mentioned. The rewrite takes away a ton of Magneto's importance in the X-Men's origins. It also poses the question of how Magneto could create his helmet with material he knows can block Charles' telepathic rays.

6 Charles' Time Before the Wheelchair

'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the most iconic aspects of Xavier's character is his legendary wheelchair. In X-Men: First Class, Matthew Vaughn wrote an explanation for his paralyzation, but it contradicts the original trilogy's depiction of Charles' time in which he could walk.

X-Men: First Class primarily takes place in 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. So, with this continuity, the incredibly named Professor X would have lost his legs in 1962. But, two films set in the future, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and X-Men: The Last Stand, show scenes of the X-Men's co-founder walking after 1962. In fact, The Last Stand shows Charles walking as far into the future as 1986, long after he stopped taking the drug that suppressed his abilities and helped him walk again, as seen in Days of Future Past. So how could he walk?

5 The Once and Future Trask

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

While in the original trilogy, Bolivar Trask (Bill Duke) didn't do much, X-Men: Days of Future Past brought him into the story and continuity in a big way. While the depiction of Trask (Peter Dinklage) is far better in the 2014 film, the casting of Peter Dinklage caused some trouble for the future version of Trask that had already been adapted.

If it isn't obvious, they did a complete whitewash of the original trilogy creator of the Sentinels. While many may argue that Dinklage did a better job performing for the character, and he was far better written, it's still a super confusing recasting that definitely threw people off when the film was released ten years ago.

4 The Death of Armando Muñoz

'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

For such an astoundingly good film, X-Men: First Class causes a lot of issues for the future films in the franchise. However, there is a plot hole within the film that simply doesn't make sense within the movie's story alone, and it has to do with the mutant named Armando Muñoz, AKA Darwin (Edi Gathegi). Of course, it's about the circumstances of his death at the hands of Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon).

Killing the one mutant whose whole thing is not dying is questionable at best and borderline nonsensical at worst.

There's one major issue with this murder, though. In theory, Armando Muñoz should be borderline unkillable, as his mutant ability is that his body can adapt to literally any sort of attack or environment. His murder at the hands of Shaw comes from an energy blast from within his mouth, burning him from the inside. Except, this should be an attack that Muñoz could have adapted to. His death is very clearly meant to introduce some conflict and inspire the surviving mutants to do better, but they should've really gone with another character. Killing the one mutant whose whole thing is not dying is questionable at best and borderline nonsensical at worst.

3 Wolverine's Metal Claws Got a Revival

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the biggest shocks and reveals at the end of The Wolverine is Wolverine sporting bone claws while Charles and Magneto warn him about the creation of the Sentinels, leading directly to the next entry in the franchise. But when that movie finally came around, the ferocious X-Man had his metal claws again in the future scenes with absolutely no explanation as to why or how he got them back.

It's pretty simply explained that the metal claws made their return because they're more recognizable and famous to the general audience. While X-Men: Days of Future Past features a Wolverine primarily in his body from the past (when he had bone claws), the inclusion of metal claws in the dystopian, war-torn future is pretty confusing and never fully addressed.

2 Mystique's Death

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' (2019)