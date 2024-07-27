The Big Picture X-Men's black leather suits were influenced by The Matrix, but new projects now aim for comic book accuracy.

The franchise has evolved to reflect the original source material more closely in recent years.

The Disney+ series X-Men '97 features the original yellow suits and has received praise for its faithful adaptation.

Prior to the release of the first X-Men film in 2000, the future of the superhero genre was not looking particularly bright. While Blade succeeded in revitalizing the Marvel brand only two years earlier, it did so by courting an older audience that was used to seeing Wesley Snipes in 1990s action movies. Comparatively, X-Men was intended to be a four quadrant hit that would sustain one of the most valuable assets in 20th Century Fox’s library. The pressure to make sure that X-Men would be able to appeal to an audience beyond niche fans of the comics and cartoon series made it on to the set, as director Bryan Singer banned reading any of the original source material. Singer’s refusal to honor the source material in X-Men resulted in a drastic change to how the superheroes looked.

While Singer’s behavior both on and off the set of X-Men has been the subject of significant controversy, the general skepticism about how a gleefully silly, colorful superhero movie would perform was not entirely misplaced. The failure of Batman & Robin, Steel, The Phantom, and many other openly comical superhero films in the 1990s suggested that audiences were looking for slightly grittier versions of the characters. During the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, Kevin Feige revealed that studio executives wanted the X-Men suits to resemble the black leather costumes of The Matrix.

‘X-Men’ Tried To Replicate the Success of ‘The Matrix'

The Matrix was released one year before X-Men was set to hit theaters, and changed the state of science fiction cinema forever thanks to its bold new take on the genre. While there are certainly comparisons that can be drawn between the narrative of The Matrix and several works of anime and classical philosophy, Lana and Lilly Wachowski created a visual style that seemed to excite moviegoers. Rather than identifying their protagonists as “heroes” by using bright colors and outgoing costumes, the Wachowskis opted to drab Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie Anne-Moss), and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) in black leather. This had an almost immediate effect on other science fiction films, as projects like Equilibrium and Underworld also utilized slow motion action, moody atmosphere, and black leather suits.

Although it's understandable why 20th Century Fox looked to a recent hit for inspiration, the black leather suits in the first X-Men trilogy simply looked out of line with the original comic book interpretations. There’s a joy in seeing a group of goofy characters become a “found family” over the course of their adventures, but Singer’s first two films focused more on mutants like Logan (Hugh Jackman), Rogue (Anna Paquin), and Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), with characters like Cyclops (James Marsden) and Storm (Halle Berry) pushed to the sideline. While it may have helped draw in casual viewers with little knowledge of the original source material at the time, the use of black leather in the first three X-Men films has not made them age very well when compared to other early entries in the genre.

‘X-Men’ Steadily Began Introducing New Suits

The X-Men franchise currently has a canon so confusing that even long-time fans of both the films and comics may have a hard time trying to explain all the various plot holes that have resulted from the constant shifts in the timeline. Although the logical headaches may be a barrier to entry for some viewers, the prequel era of the X-Men franchise began to adopt new suits that better represent their likeness in the original comic books. The 2011 prequel film X-Men: First Class featured an ending sequence in which a young Xavier (James McAvoy), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), and Havok (Lucas Till) go on a mission to stop the Cuban Missile Crisis, and are all given their classical yellow suits. When the younger versions of Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), and Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) officially join the team in X-Men: Apocalypse, they are also wearing classical suits.

The desire to more accurately reflect the original source material has extended to the X-Men spin-off films. 2016’s Deadpool earned praise from fans by finally giving Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson the same black and red suit that he had in the comics, which was completely disregarded in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine spin-off. Jackman didn’t don his iconic yellow suit in James Mangold’s 2017 film Logan, but the film was inspired by the darker “Old Man Logan” comic book series, which took the franchise into a revisionist western direction. Both films were accurate to different eras of the comics, even if they had completely different tones and intentions.

Modern ‘X-Men’ Projects Are More Accurate to the Comics

Respect for the original X-Men suits has grown in recent years, as the Disney+ animated series X-Men ‘97 is perhaps the purest distillation of what Chris Claremont originally intended for the characters. As with the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series that preceded it, X-Men ‘97 features the original yellow suits. The notion that being too close to the comics would narrow the appeal for the series has seemingly gone out the window, as X-Men ‘97 has been showered with praise, even earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program. The older costuming is even a joke in the series, as Cyclops makes a sarcastic remark about other characters expecting to wear “black leather.”

The X-Men franchise has evolved to the point that there is nostalgia for both the original comics and the films from the 2000s. Early responses to Deadpool & Wolverine indicate that the film is a “love letter” to this era of the series that merges the two fanbases by finally letting Jackman don his yellow suit. However, the true test will be what the mutant team wears when they finally enter the MCU.

