With Deadpool & Wolverine recently releasing in theaters, the X-Men are finally getting their time to shine again, with fans hoping Kevin Feige will incorporate them into the MCU sooner rather than later. The movies focus on heavy themes of oppression and prejudice, with humans looking down on mutants, evolved beings with superior abilities. Usually, a villain in the movies will have some relation to this core message, seeking to liberate mutant-kind or further oppress them.

Whether it be Magneto and his extremist fight for mutant rights or William Stryker wanting to eradicate all mutants while using their power, these antagonistic figures are as compelling as they are ruthless. Villains play a massive part in the X-Men movies and are usually profoundly written to have deep motives and a threatening presence. These are the best villains in the X-Men movies, proving why the series has been such a crucial part of the superhero for over two decades.

10 Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen)

'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

As Deadpool & Wolverine just came out, this entry will avoid spoilers. While Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova was much more terrifying and powerful, she lacked depth that could have been there with more screen time. Mr. Paradox didn't have any more screen time per se, but he did add something unique to Deadpool & Wolverine. His character is a member of the TVA who brings Deadpool to do his dirty work for him.

It could just be recency bias that scored Mr. Paradox a place among the all-time best X-Men villains, but he is still a unique blend of a man in charge and someone who doesn't know what he's doing. He had surprisingly good chemistry with Deadpool and didn't feel too villainous despite his heinous goals. Being played off as a joke occasionally, Paradox and Cassandra Nova are a perfect villain pairing that allows Deadpool and Wolverine to shine while still adding plenty of charm. Mr. Paradox wasn't an average villain, adding humor and a great dynamic with everyone he was with on-screen.

9 Juggernaut (Ryan Reynolds)

'Deadpool 2' (2018)

As a secondary villain in Deadpool 2, Juggernaut made a proper appearance in live-action, as many fans would like to forget the character in X-Men: The Last Stand. Also, it may surprise fans to see Ryan Reynolds credited as the hulking figure, but he did actually voice the CGI-manifested monster.

While the character lacks personality, he does have a glimpse of humanity in his relationship with Russell Collins, who shares food with him in prison. The two form a bond, and Juggernaut helps Collin take revenge on his abusive headmaster. Unlike his comic book counterpart, this version of the Juggernaut isn't complex, but all fans want to see is big dumb fun from him, which is what he delivered. The Unstoppable Force had great action scenes and was overall an excellent addition to the movie.

8 Sabretooth (Liev Schreiber)

'X-Men: Origins - Wolverine' (2009)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine serves as the origin story for Wolverine and re-introduces his nemesis, Sabretooth. Tyler Mane played the character in the original X-Men movie but didn't get to properly shine, as the character was mostly silent, and none of his backstory with Logan got explored. However, Liev Schrieber's version embraces Sabretooth's connection with Logan.

With Sabertooth's backstory intertwining with Wolverine's, the character has a lot of depth to help fans understand him more. Fans get to see William Stryker's influence on Sabretooth, leading to him slowly losing his morals and murdering innocent people. Later, Sabertooth goes on a murder spree, killing former members of Team X and cementing his place as Wolverine's nemesis. Having seen his backstory and motives, Sabretooth was a great villain in an otherwise disappointing movie.

7 Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage)

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Even with super-powered mutants posing more of a physical threat to the X-Men, humans have always stood out as the real villains. One of these is Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past, who sets out to discover the secret of human DNA and mutants. He started the sentinel program, which took mutant DNA from Mystique to create unbeatable mutant killing machines.

Peter Dinklage played the role incredibly in one of the most rewatchable X-Men films. His survivalist instincts, born from the fear of being replaced by mutants due to humans' genetic inferiority, create the most threatening invention to destroy the mutants. His presence is felt through the massive impact he will have in the future. Paired with his genius, Trask is a severe threat and a fantastic villain who single-handedly brings the mutants to near-extinction.

6 Sentinels

'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)