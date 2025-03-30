In the world of comic books, heroes and villains rarely grow old, locked into their age starting from the first page of their introduction. The characters in the world of X-Men take this one step further, featuring figures that are thousands, sometimes millions, of years old, to the point where some are even considered the stuff from legends.

It’s no surprise that a comic book with frequent trips through time and space would have characters flirting with immortality, but the following mutants show that age is more than a number when the number has three commas. Here’s a list of the oldest X-Men characters blessed with the mutant gene that makes Wolverine look like a newborn baby. From mutants that predate Jesus to those that were there almost from the start, these beings are part of the very fabric of history.

10 Azazel

Age: 2,500 Years Old

Image via Marvel Comics

Although Azazel thinks he’s one of the first mutants at an estimated 2.500 years, he’s not as old as some of his ancient mutant peers. Azazel’s red skin and tail make him look like the traditional image of a demon, making him one of the X-Men’s most memorable mutant foes. Azazel made his big screen debut when he was portrayed by Jason Flemyng in X-Men: First Class, alongside other members of The Hellfire Club.

Azazel is a cunning opponent on the battlefield, using his power of teleportation to make it impossible to land a blow as he disorients his target. Offensively, Azazel can shoot bolts that incapacitate his enemy while also being gifted with a sword. His intelligence is equal to his physical abilities, with Azazel having earned a reputation for making deceptive deals with the unlucky few who choose to trust him.