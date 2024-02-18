The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine trailer debuted on Super Bowl Sunday, reigniting excitement for the film among fans.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine received criticism for its portrayal of Deadpool, which led to a major redirection in later solo films.

Reynolds' depiction of Wade Wilson in Origins showcased potential, despite the film's overall negative reception.

The third Deadpool film debuted its trailer and official title, Deadpool & Wolverine, on Super Bowl Sunday. This increased excitement for the already hotly anticipated film, which teams Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool with Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine. That excitement has always been somewhat ironic, however, given how things went the last time the characters shared the silver screen. Reynolds first played Wade in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a spin-off that expanded on the backstory of Jackman’s character after his leading role in the original X-Men trilogy.

Although the first two X-Men films received enthusiastic reviews, the third, X-Men: The Last Stand, was criticized as an anti-climactic end to the trilogy and Origins continued the franchise’s downward spiral. The film received largely negative reviews and to this day is considered one of the worst modern comic book movies. The film’s portrayal of Deadpool is derided especially heavily, and Reynolds has frequently expressed his disdain for the depiction in the self-aware Deadpool solo films. However, in the too-few scenes in Origins in which he was allowed to flesh out the character, the actor showed that he had the potential to excel as a more comic-accurate version, as he would later do.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine The early years of James Logan, featuring his rivalry with his brother Victor Creed, his service in the special forces team Weapon X, and his experimentation into the metal-lined mutant Wolverine. Release Date May 1, 2009 Director Gavin Hood Cast Hugh Jackman , Liev Schreiber , Kevin Durand Danny Huston , Will i Am , Lynn Collins Runtime 107 minutes Writers David Benioff , Skip Woods Tagline Witness the Origin.

'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' Introduced Moviegoers to Deadpool

At the beginning of Origins, the nearly immortal Logan and his half-brother Victor Creed (Liev Schreiber), who would later become the super villain Sabretooth, are arrested and sentenced to death by firing squad after getting into a fight with fellow soldiers (which unbeknownst to Logan began when Victor was in the process of raping a civilian woman) during the Vietnam War. When their mutant healing powers allow them to survive the firing squad, they are detained before Major William Stryker (Danny Huston) recruits them onto Team X, a covert black ops unit made up of mutant soldiers including Wade, who fights using a pair of Japanese katana swords.

Reynolds’ most prominent scenes in the film come when Wade participates in one of the team’s missions to Africa, where Stryker hopes to obtain samples of the indestructible material known as adamantium. He quickly establishes that his Wade has the same immature personality and unusual sense of humor the character is known for in Marvel Comics. On the plane ride to the mission and during it, he talks incessantly, intentionally annoying many of his teammates, particularly Stryker and Victor, and is seemingly intent on picking a fight with the latter, despite Victor’s near-invincibility. Reynolds’ charisma instantly makes Wade the most interesting and dynamic of the additional team members, and he shows that he has the skill to consistently deliver the character’s intentionally crass, immature humor in ways that are simultaneously genuinely amusing and eyeroll-inducing.

In addition, while the dialogue about how much he loves his swords and macho posturing against Victor are hardly as clever or entertaining as any of Wade’s stronger moments from the comics or later films, they do establish that, as in those other projects, the merc with a mouth is a more unstable, morally ambiguous character than most mainstream superheroes, and that he takes a certain amount of sadistic pleasure from violence, points which are supported by his flippant attitude toward killing a room full of men later in the sequence.

Wade and Logan aren’t given a well-defined relationship, but the film does establish that the former’s chattering annoys the latter when Logan asks, “do you ever shut up pal?” and Wade replies “No. Not when I’m awake.” This hints at the dysfunctional buddy-cop relationship the characters share in the comics, which is anticipated as a major selling point of Deadpool & Wolverine that Jackman and Reynolds have also brought to real life, in which they share a faux feud through social media and marketing projects, even ones not related to the upcoming film.

‘Origins’ Makes Inexcusable Changes to Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson

The Deadpool-related criticism of Origins is directed at Wade’s return later in the film, after the dissolution of Team X. When Logan learns that Stryker is the mastermind behind many tragedies he has endured, the latter reveals that he has captured and experimented on Wade, granting him the combined superpowers of Team X and other mutants, like future X-Man Scott Summers/Cyclops (Tim Pocock), that Victor captured. Stryker does this to turn Wade into his ultimate mind-controlled, mutant-killing assassin, dubbed Weapon XI or “the Deadpool.”

Stryker previously remarked that Wade would be the perfect soldier, “if [he] didn’t have that mouth on [him],” and granted his own wish by sewing his mouth shut during the experiments. This is one of many poorly thought-out elements of the film, as it makes little sense why Stryker would need to bother sewing Wade’s mouth to prevent him from talking when he is able to control his actions directly via computer. In addition, it outraged fans, who felt that taking away Wade’s voice showed a fundamental misunderstanding of the character, as the most significant aspect of his appeal is his sense of humor and the dialogue that comes with it.

It's hard to argue with the criticisms of the Weapon XI plot, as not only does it do a disservice to Wade, it, and the rest of Stryker’s “kill all mutants” storyline, feel both out of place in a story about Logan’s backstory, which comics typically present as being more gritty and grounded, and like a retread of Brian Cox's role as Stryker in the vastly superior X2: X-Men United. That being said, even after his transformation there are still some brief glimpses of Wade’s unique personality. During their fight in the film’s finale, Logan stabs Wade in the stomach, only to see the resulting cuts heal much like Logan’s own wounds always do, much to his surprise. At this point, Wade squints his eyes at Logan in a way that suggests that, if he still had a mouth, he would be smiling, again showing his sadistic love for fighting.

In addition, the film’s post-credits scene shows that, thanks to his newfound healing powers, Wade survives being decapitated by Logan. Weapon XI’s arm crawls over to its severed head, which then opens its eyes, looks directly at the camera and, with the stitching over his mouth broken, shushes the viewer, alluding to Wade’s ability to break the fourth wall from the comics. These brief moments and Reynolds’ earlier scenes show that the filmmakers clearly understood that the character had strong cinematic potential and that Reynolds was a perfect choice for the role, but their efforts at integrating him into this adaptation of Logan’s story felt forced.

Deadpool’s Poor Introduction Has Become One of His Best Running Jokes

Despite all of this, the Deadpool films have deliberately called attention back to Wade’s messy cinematic debut. Both films contain multiple overt references to the character’s appearance in Origins, and Reynolds’ DC Comics film Green Lantern, which received a similarly negative reception. Most famously, in a mid-credits scene in Deadpool 2, after time traveling, the solo film version of Wade appears in the scene introducing Weapon XI, who he angrily shoots multiple times, preventing the latter’s fight with Logan (who appears via archival footage). In a subsequent scene, Reynolds plays a fictionalized version of himself that Wade shoots after the former finishes reading the script for Green Lantern.

Given how meta humor is an essential part of the Deadpool character, these past failures ultimately worked in Reynolds’ favor by giving the solo films abundant amounts of material fit for mockery, and this in turn has given X-Men Origins and Green Lantern some retroactive “so bad it’s good,” appeal. With Wade and Logan fully reuniting onscreen for the first time since Origins, it's safe to assume that Deadpool & Wolverine will contain more jokes at its predecessor’s expense, which is sure to be fun for long-term fans of both characters who were initially horrified by the earlier film.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

