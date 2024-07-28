The Big Picture According to creator Chris Claremont, he envisioned Wolverine and Sabretooth as father and son, though X-Men Origins: Wolverine portrays them as brothers.

Liev Schreiber's performance as Sabretooth adds a chilling depth to the rivalry with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman and James Mangold considered bringing Schreiber back for Logan but ended up going in a different direction.

Opinions vary on the X-Men movies, but one thing that nearly every fan agrees with is X-Men Origins: Wolverine was a letdown. What was meant to be the origin of Hugh Jackman's clawed Canadian soon gave way to messy storytelling, prioritizing cameos over coherence. Perhaps the most mind-boggling decision in X-Men Origins: Wolverine is sewing Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), aka Deadpool's mouth shut, a far cry from the character known as the "Merc with a Mouth," and a misstep that Reynolds was able to rectify with the Deadpool trilogy. No matter how many mistakes it made, X-Men Origins: Wolverine did one thing right: casting Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth.

‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ Centers on Sabretooth and Wolverine’s Rivalry

X-Men Origins: Wolverine begins when a young James Howlett awakens to see his family's groundskeeper murdering his father. James' mutant power triggers, as he unsheathes his bone claws and kills his father's murderer, who then reveals that he's James' real father, and that his son Victor is James's brother. James — renaming himself "Logan" — and Victor fight in multiple wars throughout the years, with their claws, superhuman senses, and accelerated healing factors making them formidable warriors. They both join a secret military unit under the command of William Stryker (Danny Houston), but after Logan leaves the group, Victor murders his lover Kayla Silverfox (Lynn Collins), causing Logan to undergo the process of bonding Adamantium to his skeleton.

From the beginning, X-Men Origins: Wolverine highlights the rivalry between Logan and Victor. Victor is shown to resent Logan for walking out on him, which is why he murders Kayla (or appears to — there's a twist in the third act that makes this super confusing.) This rivalry has lasted for years in the comics, with Sabretooth even trying to kill Logan on his birthday every year. Legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont revealed that he wanted Sabretooth to be Wolverine's father, though the brother connection works to add an edge to their face offs throughout the movie.

Liev Schrieber’s Performance As Sabretooth Is Compelling – and Scary

What makes the conflicts between Sabretooth and Wolverine all the more compelling is Schreiber's performance. He gives off a menacing aura whenever he's on-screen, literally towering over everyone while using his jagged, razor-sharp claws to cause various acts of damage. In the scene where Victor confronts Kayla, he slowly lowers his hands to the hood of her jeep and drags his claws through the metal like a hot knife through butter. But that's not what's scary about the scene; it's the look in Schreiber's eyes — he nails the ice-cold, focused glare of a predator. Some of Schreiber's responses as Victor are chilling in how aloof they are. When Logan confronts him and asks why he killed Kayla, Victor responds, "You don't call, you don't write, how else am I supposed to get your attention?" He murdered the love of his brother's life, and he's talking about it with the casualness of a Sunday picnic.

Schreiber was open about how his real life friendship with Jackman shaped his performance. "I love Hugh. I mean, Hugh is the reason I did it. We’d been friends for a long time," he told SuperheroHype when discussing what drew him to the role of Sabretooth. Jackman and Schreiber previously starred in Kate & Leopold, where they were once again related — Jackman's Leopold is the great-great-grandfather of Schreiber's Stuart. Kate & Leopold was even directed by James Mangold, who went on to direct The Wolverine and Logan.

Liev Schrieber Almost Came Back for ‘Logan’

Schreiber revealed that he could have come back for Logan, as both Jackman and Mangold reached out to him to reprise his role. However, he was shooting Ray Donovan at the time, leading to a scheduling conflict that he further elaborated on when talking to Yahoo Entertainment:

“There was an invitation early on from Hugh [Jackman] and [director James Mangold] and I would have loved to work on it...It was very difficult given Ray Donovan’s schedule, and I think they went a different direction as well with story. I’m just very proud of Hugh and the way that he handled himself with that franchise and that character."

Jackman even confirmed this, saying that he and Mangold had talked about a version of Logan where Victor Creed played a major role but ultimately they went in a different direction. Ironically, Tyler Mane, who played Sabretooth in the first X-Men movie, wanted to play the role again in Origins. Mane eventually got his wish as he once again plays Sabretooth in Deadpool & Wolverine, leading to a brief face off with Wolverine. Fans of Schreiber's performance will have to settle for X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but with how he embraces the character's innate savagery and his conflict with Wolverine, it's worth the mound of innate issues that come with the film.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

